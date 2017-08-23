With a variety of models on offer, Roku now accounts for 37% of the streaming box market.

As more and more consumers look to cut the cord and get away from their cable companies, consumer electronics companies like Apple, Google and Amazon are more than happy to sell these users on an Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV or Fire TV. However, it seems more users are choosing a Roku streaming player.

Parks Associates reports the breakdown of the streaming box market, and Roku leads the rest with 37% of the market, up from 33% at the beginning of 2016. It's not hard to see why: the $30 Roku Express is $5 cheaper than a Chromecast, but still features a physical remote and a full user interface. Roku doesn't try to get users into one ecosystem over the other and has access to every streaming service except for Apple content. For users who have a nicer TV and want to play back 4K content, the $110 Roku Ultra will do just that, and there are plenty of models between those two points for users who need different features. There are even TV sets with Roku built in for those who don't want to waste an HDMI port.

The rest of the space breaks down with Google (encompassing both Chromecast and Android TV), Amazon and Apple hovering around 20% each, with an "others" category making up the remainder. There was no mention of the Playstation 4 nor the Xbox One. I, myself, use an Xbox One as my smart TV system, but I understand the omission given how much more expensive these consoles are compared to a normal streaming box.

