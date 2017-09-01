The last Nexus might see its last OS upgrade in just a few days.

According to Canadian carrier Rogers' OS Upgrade Schedule, Android Oreo for the Nexus 6P will be released on September 11.

When Android Oreo was initially released by Google, only phones that were currently enrolled in the Android beta program received the update. This isn't surprising, as the people who helped test the software all along should be the ones to give a gold master version its last test. A week or so later, Oreo was pushed to everyone's Pixel but we've heard no word on a wider release for the Nexus 6P or the Nexus 5X.

We have heard some whispers that Huawei and LG need to tweak a few things, mostly with the radio firmware, to get Oreo closer to perfect for the last of the Nexus line. If true, this would give more weight to a carrier announcement as the release date because they are the companies doing the final network testing.

There is also the off chance that this will be a point release and we'll see Android 8.0.1 for the 6P next week. Whatever happens, we hope the release is good, OTAs go smoothly, and our inbox and forums aren't filled with reports of boot loops and bricked phones.

Are you running a Nexus 5X or 6P waiting for Oreo? Let us know in the comments below!