Rogers is getting in on the price increase trend.

Canadian carrier Rogers is increasing its Roam Like Home roaming data service by $1 to $6 per day while in the United States, its most popular destination. Prices to other countries will remain at $10 per day.

The service debuted in late 2014 under old CEO Guy Laurence, and proved to be one of the most endearing parts of his legacy at the company, which ended this summer after a dispute with the company's board of directors. The idea behind Roam Like Home is simple: use your domestic phone, text and data allowance abroad for a set fee, a payment schedule that has been adopted in the U.S. with companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Rogers told MobileSyrup, which broke the story, that "Since [it] introduced the service, customers are using it more and more and [it] believes this service continues to offer great value with the ease, convenience, and predictability customers expect." Competitors TELUS and Bell both charge $7 for similar services, so Roam Like Home still comes in under that. Flanker brand Fido will also increase the price the same amount.

See at Rogers