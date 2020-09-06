The Roborock S6 MaxV intelligent robot vacuum cleaner and mop is down to $704.99 when you use the code ROBOS6MAXV at Amazon. Without the code, the robot vacuum is going for $750, and that's the price it generally goes for. Today's deal is within $5 of the lowest we have ever seen.

This advanced robot vacuum cleaner is loaded with features to ensure it does the best, and most efficient, job possible. For example, the ReactiveAI is technology powered by twin cameras that ensures the S6 MaxV won't run into obstacles. It can recognize and avoid everyday objects and learns to deal with unknown obstacles that crop up. Plus it has 2500Pa suction, 25% more than other Roborock vacuums, making it one of the more powerful robot vacuums around.

The Roborock also uses LiDAR navigation and a combination of unique algorithms for when it comes to finding its way around the room. The vacuum can even recognize specific rooms based on previous navigation. This helps it stay accurate and precise while it cleans. It puts all this to work with some advanced route management, too, that includes a multi-level mapping system with support up to four floors. You can also create 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 invisible barriers on every level.

It wouldn't really be a smart robot vacuum without some smart features, would it? The Roborock S6 MaxV has its own app you can download on your phone. It can also connect to your voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant through your Wi-Fi. When using the app or voice control, you can set the robot vacuum on a path to do whatever you want. Create schedules for it to follow, tell it to clean specific rooms that you identify, just get it to start cleaning, and more.

Attach the 297ml SnapMop system with electirc water tank to unlock advanced mopping features. All the other features, including the smart functions, can be used to control the mopping and water flow as well.