What you need to know
- Risk of Rain 2 is a critically acclaimed singleplayer and co-op roguelike game from Hopoo.
- It launched officially on Steam only one month ago and quickly surpassed three million players.
- The game will have a new level to celebrate its launch on Stadia.
- Risk of Rain 2 will be $25 when it launches "soon".
Risk of Rain 2 is a fantastic, fun to play, roguelike game. After exiting Steam Early Access on Aug. 11, 2020, it quickly surpassed three million players, but developer Hopoo isn't done yet.
The studio announced today that Risk of Rain 2 will be coming to Stadia soon along with a never before seen new stage, called Sundered Grove. Sundered looks like a stunning addition to a world that seems massive at first but thanks to the intentional character overpower system becomes quick to navigate.
"The possibilities of Stadia in broadening the access and instant playability of our game across devices motivated us to partner and accelerate the release together with Google," said Paul Morse and Duncan Drummond, co-founders at Hopoo Games.
No word on exactly when Risk of Rain 2 and its new map will launch on Stadia but we know it will be $25 when it drops. You can also pre-order the original Risk of Rain 2 soundtrack, composed by Chris Christodoulou, on vinyl at Black Screen records if you want. However, it doesn't ship until October, hopefully after we've had plenty of time to play Risk of Rain 2 on Stadia.
Risk of Rain 2 is available for now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
