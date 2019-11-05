Getting a protective case doesn't mean locking it away in Fort Knox these days, and the overlap between rugged cases and clear cases has been growing with each generation of phones. Want to show off your Pixel 4 but still keep it safe? There's a whole host of cases for that now, and the first one I turn to is the Ringke Fusion-X. I've had excellent luck with the Ringke Fusion-X series for the last couple of years, and that luck held out again with the Pixel 4. Even after trying on every Pixel 4 case I could get my hands on, the Fusion-X was the case that I wanted to put back on the most. It felt wonderfully sturdy in the hand, it was a good color that's ready for winter, and while it has a very distinct look it still shows off the design goodness of the Pixel 4.

At a glance Ringke Fusion-X Pixel 4 case Bottom line: This clear case's robust bumper is perfectly paired with the Pixel's compact size to keep the phone easy to one-hand without compromising on protection. The buttons and camera cutouts are equally robust, but the case's distinct style will be a deal-breaker for some. The Good Ample protection of corners and camera

Easy to get on and off

Good grip with sculpted button covers

Unique bumper with clear back The Bad Smudge magnet

Buttons feel a bit stiff $12 at Amazon

Ringke Fusion-X Pixel 4 case Ruggedly handsome

It's an edgy look, but Ringke pulls it off just as well with the Pixel 4 as it did with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 earlier this year. While the case also comes in Black, unless you got the Oh So Orange Pixel 4, I really recommend the lovely Space Blue version, which is a wonderful shade of cerulean that is easy to adore and won't show dust as quickly as boring black will. The rugged bumper extends around the Pixel 4's sizeable camera module, adding a good buffer around the module that should help ensure that a bad fall doesn't wreck the first reason you bought this phone. The robust bumper also sports air cushions around the corners to help redirect the shock of a drop, but the Fusion-X adds enough grip that I sincerely doubt you'd drop this case unless you're tipsy, your hands are wet, or you're just really danger-prone. The tapering and chamfering on the sides of this rugged clear case are impressive, and I love the way it feels in my hand.

The port cutout on the bottom is wide and well squared off, meaning that even if you have bulkier adapters or hubs you plug in, you shouldn't have any issues here. In addition, I'm a big fan of the way Ringke sculpted the button covers here: we have the classic ridges over the power button and a concave volume rocker with subtly raised + and - symbols. This makes it easy to tell where along the buttons your finger lands in an instant. Ringke Fusion-X Pixel 4 case Odd angles and stiff buttons

I'll be the first to admit that the Fusion-X's style is not for everyone. As much as I love this case, my editor still thinks it's ugly, and he's not alone. If the edgy angular look isn't for you, you'll want to look elsewhere, but me? I'm here for it. I wish there were more fun color options beyond Space Blue, but Black goes with everything, at least. The Ruby Red from we've seen on previous Fusion-X models would look pretty sweet this Christmas, though, especially with the White Pixel 4.

The only other issues I can find with this case are minor. Like every other hard-backed clear case, the Fusion-X is a smudge magnet, but so long as you run a microfiber cloth or shirt hem over it every few days, it shouldn't get too grimy. The uniquely sculpted buttons on this case can feel a tiny bit stiff at times, but I'd rather have stiff buttons than mushy ones and they're still easy to identify and press without looking down at the phone. Ringke Fusion-X Pixel 4 case

There are slimmer, sleeker clear cases out there, but I wouldn't trust them as much as I trust Ringke to keep my Pixel 4's perfect camera model intact on the back of the phone. The button covers may feel stiff, but they feel great in the hand and I'm happy to give them a little extra force when I'm adjusting my volume on that sculpted rocker. 4.5 out of 5 The Camo Black option can look especially fun with the Oh So Orange, but if you went with a white or black Pixel 4, go bold with the Space Blue. It's a clear case with the perfect amount of personality while still letting that Pixel flair through.

Chiseled champion Ringke Fusion-X Pixel 4 case All the right angles in all the right places. This clear case's robust bumper is perfectly paired with the Pixel's compact size to keep the phone easy to one-hand without compromising on protection. The buttons and camera cutouts are equally robust, but the case's distinct style will be a deal-breaker for some. $12 at Amazon