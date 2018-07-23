The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is a phone that has been refined and resculpted to glassy brilliance, and while we want to keep that fine mirror-finish from scratching or shattering, hiding it away inside a vault of an Otterbox seems like a waste, no matter how vibrant or stylish the case might seem. There are plenty of clear cases out there to keep your phone secure while still showing it off, but Ringke's Fusion Case for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ has a feature that most case makers have long abandoned: an anchor point for a lanyard, wrist strap, or phone charm. Do they still make phone charms these days?

Ringke Fusion Case for Samsung Galaxy S9+ See at Amazon Price: $10.99 Bottom line: This clear case is easy to clean, easy to shine, and comes with a handy strap and built-in lanyard anchor point to help you hang onto it. The Good Crystal clear case allows the S9+'s beauty to shine through.

Ample port cutouts and an easy-to-use tether point for wrist straps or phone charms The Bad Gets a little slick in sweaty hands

Keep a cleaning cloth at the ready

Ringke Fusion Case for Samsung Galaxy S9+ What I like The Ringke Fusion clear case is fairly straightforward in construction and quality. The hard-plastic back perfectly matches the Galaxy S9's camera and fingerprint sensors and allows the Samsung name and color from the glass back to shine through. Port cutouts are adequate and the buttons on the TPU bumper are solid without a hint of mushiness. Despite the soft curves and flat faces of the Fusion, the case is quite grippy in the hand, barring my hands getting sweaty in triple-digit Texas temperatures. That's okay, though, because when I know I'm going to be using the phone a lot when I'm active — such as at a festival or while out playing Pokemon Go — I can break out the wrist strap included in the sleeve with the Ringke Fusion.

Sitting down from the Bixby button is a simple two-hole anchor point for a wrist strap, lanyard, or phone charm, and even with the included wrist strap attached, the phone is comfortable to use in the hand. Anchor points like these are something I've not seen on most recent cases, and while phone charms have largely fallen by the wayside outside Japan, it's nice to see the anchor points being included on Ringke's cases for those who like the security of a wrist strap or lanyard.

Ringke Fusion Case for Samsung Galaxy S9+ What I don't like The Fusion Clear is a clear case, and like most clear cases, it's a case that attracts smudges, smears, and fingerprints. To its credit, the Ringke Fusion handles these smudges better than other clear cases, taking far longer to feel grimy than the Caseology Skyfall, and smudges don't show up nearly as well without a very close inspection.

The Ringke Fusion's anchor point for the included wrist strap is a nice touch, especially as they're showing up on fewer and fewer cases these days, but I wish the included wrist strap was a quick-release version. The anchor point on the Fusion is straightforward enough to use, and you can get the lanyard off without taking off the case, but slipping the thin wires through the anchor point while the case is on the phone is difficult. Thankfully, the Fusion is easy enough to slip off, equip the wrist strap, and then slip back onto the Galaxy S9+.