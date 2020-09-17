One of the great deals coming up for Amazon Prime Day this year will be a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and as someone who has one, let me tell you it's pretty awesome. Seeing who is at the front door can be pretty handy, especially when you're not at home to peek out of the curtains and have a look. But the fun will be short-lived if you don't have an existing door chime transformer strong enough to power the thing.

Even if you already have a doorbell, your transformer might not provide enough power for a Ring Pro.

There's a good chance you have a chime transformer in your house already, especially if you currently have a doorbell. It's a small metal electrical device that converts your house voltage to the low-voltage a doorbell chime needs and you wouldn't even know it was there unless you needed to replace it. Since most door chimes don't need much current, it's fairly common to find 8V or 16V / 15-20VA (volt-amps, a unit of power in an electrical circuit) transformers used for them, especially in homes more than 20 years old.

It's also the first thing you should look at if your new Ring Pro doesn't "act right". Your current transformer could be enough for things to turn on and initially connect to Wi-Fi, but once you try to connect video or even send data through the app or your virtual assistant, things might get a little squirrely and the whole works will lock up. As your Ring Pro does more things, it needs more power and a low power transformer can't provide it.