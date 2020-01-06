What you need to know
- Ring Access Controller Pro allows you to remotely view a locked gate and unlock it to allow entrance.
- The Ring Access Controller Pro is also part of the Key by Amazon program to allow in-gate deliveries.
- The LED lights are available in both a typical screw-in powered bulb as well as solar-powered, each offering remote control.
Ring, well known for its connected doorbells and cameras, has announced a new batch of products to build out your smart home further. Today at CES 2020, Ring debuted the Ring Access Controller Pro, Smart LED Lightbulbs, and Smart Lighting Solar.
The Ring Access Controller Pro's key feature is its ability to give you access to your electronically-controlled gate. It is allowing you to open the gate directly from the Live view in the Ring app when it's paired to a Ring Video Doorbell or Cam. The other selling point to the remote gate access is that the Ring Access Controller Pro is part of the Key by Amazon program, which will let Amazon deliver packages inside your gate.
Ring enters 2020 with a robust lineup of security devices, and we will continue to focus on innovating new products while enhancing our customers' experiences especially around privacy and user control.
Ring is also getting into the smart light game with two different types of lighting products. Firstly, it has the typical screw-in bulbs in A19 and PAR38 styles of LED bulbs that pair both to Alexa and the Ring Bridge. The Bridge or Alexa will be required to control the bulbs remotely.
The second type of smart bulbs is the Ring Smart Lighting Solar. As the name indicates, these are solar-powered lights that can be installed outdoors. There are three types of solar lights — Ring Solar Floodlight, Ring Solar Steplight, and the Ring Solar Pathlight — and all of these are motion-activated and can be connected to the Ring app and Ring Bridge to give notifications when the light has been turned on.
You can purchase the Ring Controller Pro today at for $299 or bundled with the Stick Up Cam Battery for $398.99. Availablity for the smart lights is April 1 via Ring, Amazon, and Home Depot — pricing is still to be announced.
Access granted
Ring Access Controller Pro
You may now enter
Ring is now giving you even more control over locks at your home. With the Ring Access Controller Pro, you can operate your electronically controlled gate and view who's there when paired with a Ring Video Doorbell. The Ring Access Controller Pro is also part of Key by Amazon, so you can get deliveries placed inside the gate to help keep those precious packages safe.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Recent leak says all Samsung Galaxy S20 models will have 120Hz display
According to notable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will include the 120Hz display on all three models of the Galaxy S20 when it launches next month at the Unpacked event.
HTC revenue has fallen a staggering 87% since 2017
HTC's revenue has been falling steadily since 2011, and 2019 was no exception with the company earning only $333 million. That's a huge 87% drop from the over $2 billion it earned in 2017.
Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S20 (or S11) on February 11. If you already have a Galaxy S10, do you plan on upgrading?
Protect your Moto G7 Power from potential disaster with these cases
The Moto G7 Power was announced alongside the standard Moto G7 and is one of the most impressive budget devices. Here are some of the best G7 Power cases to keep your new device safe from disaster.