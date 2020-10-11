Now that Amazon Prime Day is almost here, tons of Prime Day deals are going live in advance of the big day. One of those offers could save you $60 on the certified refurbished Ring Alarm 5-piece home security system. This model was already discounted due to being refurbished, but thanks to the additional savings, Amazon Prime members can grab the kit today on sale for $99.99. That's $100 off the regular cost of a new 5-piece kit as well as one of the best deals to ever reach this set.

There's no reason to worry about buying this refurbished product either. Amazon ensures they're all tested and inspected to ensure they work and look like new. You'll even score a one-year warranty with the purchase.

As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.