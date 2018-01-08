New cameras and lights are coming, and the delayed security system gets a new name and a March launch date.
Ring — you know 'em from their connected doorbells — is unleashing a slew of news today out of CES in Las Vegas. The big strokes are coming from Ring's acquisition of Mr Beams, which has a portfolio of wireless LED lights. These will tie in to Ring's existing "Ring of Security" suite, which of course features the doorbells and external cameras we've used previously.
Ring also has updated its outdoor Stickup Cam to 1080p, and it's introduced the Stickup Cam Elite, which has advanced motion detection and can use Wifi or PoE for an internet connection.
The bigger news, perhaps, is that Ring has apparently cleared the hurdles (brought forth by competitor ADT) that stood in front of its new Ring Protect alarm system, and the whole thing is going to be rebranded as Ring Alarm. The basic system will still cost $199 and will start shipping sometime this spring.
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 8, 2018 - Ring , t he leader in home security, unveiled at CES 2018 its whole home security ecosystem, which includes several new security devices that bolster the Ring of Security around homes and neighborhoods. Among the new products are two new indoor/outdoor security cameras and a line of smart, connected outdoor lights, called Ring Beams. Additionally, Ring announced its new, professionally monitored home security system, Ring Alarm, will begin shipping to customers in March 2018. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighborhoods network, enables Ring to offer affordable, complete home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before.
Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: "In order to execute on our mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods, homeowners need security that is affordable, proactive, easy to install, and comprehensive. All Ring products are integrated so homeowners can create a complete security system with custom zones, commands and settings to best deter thieves. As we begin shipping Ring Alarm, which offers professional monitoring and unlimited cameras at just $10 per month, and continue to innovate and layer new products and features into the Ring of Security and Ring Neighborhoods network, we're going to make being a burglar in 2018 a very tough job."
Stick Up Cam Elite + Indoor/outdoor security camera + Two-way audio + Advanced motion sensors with zone detection + 1080p HD video + Power over Ethernet (POE) or standard wall outlet + Wi-Fi or POE for internet
Stick Up Cam
- Indoor/outdoor security camera
- Weatherproof
- Battery-powered
- 1080p HD video
- Two-way audio
- Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) motion sensors with zone detection
- Compatible with Ring's Solar Panel Charger
Ring Beams
Ring recently acquired Mr Beams, an innovative LED lighting technology company, in order to integrate additional smart lights with its security devices.
- Patented smart, outdoor security lights
- Integrates with Ring app and all Ring security Cams and Doorbells
- Pathway lights
- Step lights
- Spotlights
Ring Alarm
The much anticipated Ring Alarm will begin shipping in spring 2018; bundles start at just $199 and include:
- Base Station
- Keypad
- Contact Sensor (for a window or door)
- Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR)
- Z-Wave Extender
Ring Protect Plans
- 24/7 professional monitoring
- Cloud video storage for an unlimited amount of Ring devices at any location
- Free Ring mobile app usage
- 10 percent off all future Ring.com device purchases
Hmm. I'm interested in Ring Alarm. I wonder how much additional contact sensors will cost. I would need 3. I was already planning on installing a Ring Doorbell when it got warmer. Too many porch pirates in my area.
I wish they would allow recording to a Nas....