New cameras and lights are coming, and the delayed security system gets a new name and a March launch date.

Ring — you know 'em from their connected doorbells — is unleashing a slew of news today out of CES in Las Vegas. The big strokes are coming from Ring's acquisition of Mr Beams, which has a portfolio of wireless LED lights. These will tie in to Ring's existing "Ring of Security" suite, which of course features the doorbells and external cameras we've used previously.

Ring also has updated its outdoor Stickup Cam to 1080p, and it's introduced the Stickup Cam Elite, which has advanced motion detection and can use Wifi or PoE for an internet connection.

The bigger news, perhaps, is that Ring has apparently cleared the hurdles (brought forth by competitor ADT) that stood in front of its new Ring Protect alarm system, and the whole thing is going to be rebranded as Ring Alarm. The basic system will still cost $199 and will start shipping sometime this spring.