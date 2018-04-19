Since its launch in November, the Razer Phone's camera has been widely panned for the underwhelming performance and lack of software features as compared to other flagship devices. Six months since its release, we take a look at the improvements Razer has implemented and pit it head-to-head against one of its top competitors. The specs look decent on paper From the outset, the Razer Phone sure looks like it's got a capable camera. The primary set up features two 12MP cameras — a wide-angle ƒ/1.7 lens and a telephoto ƒ/2.4 lens — that were right on trend for 2017. Around front is an 8MP camera for taking selfies and streaming. And yet, the experience for users who bought at launch was pretty miserable and lead to Razer releasing a substantial upgrade to the camera software just over a month later.

With the update came improvements to the shutter speed, better color processing, and the option to switch between the wide-angle lens and the telephoto with the quick zoom button. Below is an example of the difference between the wide-angle lens and the telephoto.

Read: Razer Phone specs: Top-end everything The stock software is still bare and minimalist If you've previously used a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phone before switching to the Razer Phone, the most jarring aspect will be just how minimalist and bare the stock camera UI is. Beyond the "2X" zoom button when using the rear cameras, there are no extra features built into the Razer Phone camera software — no slow motion, no panorama, no photosphere, no filters. Nothing. It's a bare-bones set up devoid of cool features you might expect from a $700, but it's also not needlessly bloated. I would almost argue that Samsung's stock camera app is approaching the point of being too cluttered with features you aren't likely to use like Bixby and stickers built right into the UI. Still, you can't help but notice just how empty it all feels compared to other phones in the same price range.

As expected, the Razer Phone can shoot video in 4K quality — however, there's no image stabilization built in so while the video sure looks smooth as heck on the Razer Phone's 120Hz display, if you're not using a tripod every little movement or shake is going to be captured. Head-to-head comparison against the Samsung Galaxy S8 So how does the Razer Phone stack up against one of the better smartphone cameras released last year, the Galaxy S8? These are the unedited results of snapping some photos with the Razer Phone and Galaxy S9 around town and you can tell Samsung's software works it's magic to bring out more color and contrast in photos. The Razer Phone photos aren't awful, but they would definitely require some tweaks in Photoshop to achieve the same quality that you get straight from the Samsung camera app. The processing speed on the Galaxy S8 was also way faster than on the Razer Phone — you can shoot in HDR with the Galaxy S8 without even knowing it, while the Razer Phone takes a full second at times to do the proper HDR processing each time. It's one of those minor details that's not outright broken, but noticably slow enough to be annoying.