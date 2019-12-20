With the holidays approaching, it's highly likely that you'll be unwrapping and setting up a bunch of new tech over the next few weeks. It's smart to consider investing in a VPN service that will protect your privacy and anonymity while you use those devices online for the year to come. A VPN has never been more important than it is today, and right now you can save big on a subscription to IPVanish thanks to its limited-time holiday deal. Instead of the usual $144 price for a full year of protection, you can save 73% for a total price of just $39. That comes out to $3.25 per month . This is a rather steep deal on a prominent VPN service with plenty of great features. It actually matches the deal IPVanish offered during Cyber Monday so it's a great chance to snag it if you missed it a couple of weeks back.

Protect yourself this holiday season with a VPN subscription from as little as $3.25 a month. You should see the discounted prices automatically at checkout with the annual plan offering the best savings.

You've probably heard a lot about VPNs recently, and that's for good reason. A VPN is a virtual private network that protects your privacy and anonymity while you traverse the internet. Information leaving your devices travels through an encrypted tunnel to a VPN server located elsewhere in the world, which has its own IP address shared with other users. Because of this, interested parties have a much harder time telling who's who and who's doing what, so you won't feel like eyes are watching your every turn. If you travel often and deal with open Wi-Fi networks in hotels or cafes, a VPN will also prove to be a strong deterrent against data theft. A VPN isn't foolproof and it's not a license to commit online crime, but it will add a lot of online privacy that's been stripped away over the last few years.

IPVanish has been around for a long while, and it checks a lot of the boxes that make up a great VPN. It has more than 1,300 servers spread out in more than 75 locations around the world, and it doesn't collect connection or activity logs from its users. It's fast and your bandwidth is not limited, allowing you to use it for streaming without worrying about hitting a cap. 256-bit AES encryption and modern VPN protocols are used to keep you safe, and you can use IPVanish on up to 10 devices simultaneously which is more than most services allow. Setup is easy, and apps for all of your devices are available for easy management.

This holiday deal drops the regular $144 price by a whopping 73%, billed once at the start of your subscription. That's just $39 for the entire year, which really isn't that much if you value your privacy. If you just want to test things out to see what IPVanish VPN is all about, there a 7-day money-back guarantee available so you can try it risk-free.

If a full year is too long, a three-month deal is available for 63% off the regular $36 price, bringing the total down to just $13.50. And if you'd like to give it a go for a single month, you can save 59% off the regular $12 price, bringing the total down to just $5.Whichever deal you go for, you'll also get 250GB of SugarSync Cloud Storage thrown in for free too.

