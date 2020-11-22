Just about every Amazon-owned device is on sale right now thanks to this huge Black Friday sale, including products from Ring, Eero, Blink, the Fire TV Stick, Kindles, and much more. Prices are slashed by up to 60%, making these devices the most affordable they've been all year in many cases, so you won't want to miss out.
Given that these are Amazon's best Black Friday deals, there's a LOT to sort through so we've broken them out by the various product lines that Amazon sells. Be sure to check out all the deals below and don't wait too long to purchase them because some will likely sell out or become back-ordered pretty quickly.
Black Friday Deals Week Echo Sales
- Echo Dot 4th Gen - $28.99 (Was $50)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen - $18.99 (Was $40)
- Echo Flex - $9.99 (Was $25)
- Echo Buds - $79.99 (Was $130)
- Echo Show 5 - $44.99 (Was $90)
- Echo Show 8 - $64.99 (Was $130)
Amazon Echo Devices
Black Friday Deals Week Fire TV Sales
- Fire TV Stick Lite - $17.99 (Was $30)
- Fire TV Stick - $27.99 (Was $40)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - $29.99 (Was $50)
- Fire TV Cube - $79.99 (Was $120)
- Fire TV Recast - $129.99 (Was $230)
- Fire TV Blaster - $29.99 (Was $35).
Amazon Fire TV Devices
Black Friday Deals Week Fire Tablet Sales
- Fire HD 10 - $79.99 (Was $150)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition - $59.99 (Was $100)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - $79.99 (Was $140)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - $129.99 (Was $200)
Amazon Fire Tablets
Black Friday Deals Week Kindle Sales
- Kindle - $59.99 (Was $90)
Kindle Devices
Black Friday Deals Week Eero Sales
- eero Mesh WiFi router - $79 (Was $99)
- eero Mesh WiFi 2-pack - $118 (Was $169)
- eero Mesh WiFi 3-pack - $174 (Was $249)
- eero Beacon mesh WiFi extender - $104 (Was $149)
- eero 6 Mesh WiFi router - $103 (Was $129)
- eero 6 mesh WiFi 2-pack - $159 (Was $199)
- eero 6 mesh WiFi 3-pack - $223 (Was $279)
- eero 6 mesh WiFi extender - $71 (Was $89)
- eero Pro 6 Mesh WiFi router - $183 (Was $229)
- eero Pro 6 Mesh WiFi 2-pack - $319 (Was $399)
- eero Pro 6 Mesh WiFi 3-pack - $479 (Was $599)
Eero Devices
Black Friday Deals Week Ring Sales
- Ring Video Doorbell - $69.99 (Was $100)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 - $139.99 (was $200)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus - $159.99 (Was $230)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $169.99 (Was $250)
- Ring Indoor Cam - $44.99 (Was $60)
- Ring Stick Up Cam - $79.99 (Was $100)
- Ring Alarm - $119.99 (Was $200)
- Ring Battery Pathlight - $20.99 (Was $30)
- Ring Wired Floodlight - $51.99 (Was $70)
Ring Devices
Black Friday Deals Week Blink Sales
- Blink Mini Camera - $24.99 (Was $35)
- Bink Outdoor Camera - $64.99 (Was $100)
- Blink Outdoor 2 Camera Kit - $109.99 (Was $180)
- Blink Outdoor 3 Camera Kit - $149.99 (Was $250)
- Blink Outdoor 5 Camera Kit - $249.99 (Was $380)
Blink Devices
