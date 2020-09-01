After revealing Resident Evil Village during Sony's Future of Gaming event earlier this year, Capcom had previously promised to share more on the game in an August update. August came and went with no news or even small tidbits officially released and now, Capcom has explained why. The August update has been delayed and instead, Resident Evil Village will be featured in Tokyo Game Show 2020 on September 27.

Resident Evil Village will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online and Capcom's own TGS LIVE 2020!https://t.co/jXTSrLQqkI



We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologize for the delay. Stay tuned.#REVillage #ResidentEvil — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) September 1, 2020

Resident Evil Village will be shown at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. We don't know exactly how much will be shown but it will presumably entail what the August update was supposed to be, with maybe even more than that. Resident Evil Village is currently surrounded by rumors, with credible sources stating the game is the longest-ever RE engine title and that there are vicious Goatmen enemies.

Resident Evil Village is a next generation-only title, currently announced for the PS5, PC and Xbox Series X. It's set to release at some point in 2021.