What you need to know
- Capcom originally stated it would be sharing more about Resident Evil Village sometime in August.
- August came and went without any news or updates.
- Capcom has now confirmed that Resident Evil Village will be shown during Tokyo Game Show 2020.
After revealing Resident Evil Village during Sony's Future of Gaming event earlier this year, Capcom had previously promised to share more on the game in an August update. August came and went with no news or even small tidbits officially released and now, Capcom has explained why. The August update has been delayed and instead, Resident Evil Village will be featured in Tokyo Game Show 2020 on September 27.
Resident Evil Village will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online and Capcom's own TGS LIVE 2020!https://t.co/jXTSrLQqkI— Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) September 1, 2020
We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologize for the delay. Stay tuned.#REVillage #ResidentEvil
Resident Evil Village will be shown at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. We don't know exactly how much will be shown but it will presumably entail what the August update was supposed to be, with maybe even more than that. Resident Evil Village is currently surrounded by rumors, with credible sources stating the game is the longest-ever RE engine title and that there are vicious Goatmen enemies.
Resident Evil Village is a next generation-only title, currently announced for the PS5, PC and Xbox Series X. It's set to release at some point in 2021.
Catch up
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
A swamp of horror
In this first-person entry in the Resident Evil series, you play as Ethan Winters, who is looking for his missing wife. His journeys bring him to the Baker mansion, where he must fight off a whole host of horrors.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's everything you need to know about the LG Velvet (aka the LG G9)
After years of LG G smartphones, we have something different for 2020. In place of the LG G9, we have the LG Velvet — a sleek and eye-catching smartphone with plenty of specs/features to boot. Here's everything you need to know!
Potential new Oculus Quest headset leaked by Walmart, reveals lower price
A potential new Oculus Quest headset has been leaked by Walmart, going by the name of Oculus Point Reyes. While the listing doesn't give us specs, it does present a better value Oculus Quest with more storage and a lower price.
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is a fitting tribute
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here. It manages to walk the fine line between preserving a beloved game while also improving upon the original.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.