Re Village Woman TrailerSource: Capcom (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Capcom originally stated it would be sharing more about Resident Evil Village sometime in August.
  • August came and went without any news or updates.
  • Capcom has now confirmed that Resident Evil Village will be shown during Tokyo Game Show 2020.

After revealing Resident Evil Village during Sony's Future of Gaming event earlier this year, Capcom had previously promised to share more on the game in an August update. August came and went with no news or even small tidbits officially released and now, Capcom has explained why. The August update has been delayed and instead, Resident Evil Village will be featured in Tokyo Game Show 2020 on September 27.

Resident Evil Village will be shown at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. We don't know exactly how much will be shown but it will presumably entail what the August update was supposed to be, with maybe even more than that. Resident Evil Village is currently surrounded by rumors, with credible sources stating the game is the longest-ever RE engine title and that there are vicious Goatmen enemies.

Resident Evil Village is a next generation-only title, currently announced for the PS5, PC and Xbox Series X. It's set to release at some point in 2021.

Catch up

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

A swamp of horror

In this first-person entry in the Resident Evil series, you play as Ethan Winters, who is looking for his missing wife. His journeys bring him to the Baker mansion, where he must fight off a whole host of horrors.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.