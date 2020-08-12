Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline entry in Capcom's long-running survival-horror franchise. There's a still lot we don't know but according to an individual with a great track record, Resident Evil Village might be longer than players are expecting.

Aesthetic Gamer aka Dusk Golem has a history of sharing accurate details on upcoming Resident Evil games. Months before the reveal of Resident Evil Village, they accurately shared that it would be a first-person game starring Ethan and Chris, while taking place in a winter village that has werewolf-like beastmen.

Now, they've commented on the length of Resident Evil Village, saying that "if you're worried about really short RE games, you don't need to." They added that "RE8 will be the longest RE Engine game to date, & without saying too much the other stuff coming up should follow a similar trend."

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 3 were all developed using the RE Engine. While none of them were exceptionally long games, this does mean that Resident Evil Village would be at least several hours long.

We'll be sure to provide further updates as Capcom releases additional information. Resident Evil Village is a next generation-only game and is in development for the Xbox Series X, PC and PS5. It's slated to release at some point in 2021.