Capcom revealed during today's Resident Evil showcase that one of the upcoming RE projects is a VR remake of Resident Evil 4 for the Oculus Quest 2. We'll know more about it next week, but it appears to be a complete reimagining of the game for VR, though we don't have very much to go on.

A Resi 4 VR game has been rumored to be in the works for a while, with documents about the game having been leaked in the massive data breach at Capcom last November. We now know Armature Studio will develop the game with assistance from Oculus Studios.

So far, we know very little of the game beyond what was shown in the trailer. The locations we can see look very recognizable, especially the village from the game's first hour. You can see Leon going up against a band of the Spanish villagers and their torches and pitchforks. It appears to be the exact same game as you remember, only in first-person rather than third.