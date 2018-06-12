Close your eyes and imagine yourself back to 1998. You're on the couch eating Cookie Crisp when you load up your PlayStation and Resident Evil 2 starts up. Now, you won't have to imagine you're playing one of your favorite childhood games, you'll actually be able to play it in real life. This year at E3 2018 Capcom took the world by storm by showing us a trailer of their upcoming game, Resident Evil 2: the remake. Not only will you be able to play this classic edition of Resident Evil, but you'll be able to do so on your shiney PlayStation 4. With improved graphics and gameplay I'm ready to lose a few days out of my life to binge this game. If you're interested in the new remake of Resident Evil 2, read on below to learn everything you'll need to know! Gameplay

The second trailer shown at E3 gave us glipses of game play. One thing that's been confirmed from this video is that you'll be playing from a (now) popular third person view from the perspective of over Claire or Leon's shoulder. The old Resident Evil games were played from a fixed camera angle which was bitter sweet to say the least. During the press release Capcom confrimed we would still have some gameplay modes from the original game, but with modernized controls. A look into the world

Another big mention during the press release was "- the characters themselves appear sharper than ever and the grotesque hordes of zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect. Zombies now react in real time as they take instant visible damage, making every bullet from the player count. Stunning lighting brings the familiar rooms and corridors of Raccoon City Police Department to new life." This means it's not just a simple remaster where they took the told game and threw some new graphics updates on it. The remake for Resident Evil 2 is built from the groud up and I can't wait to see what it looks like. A few familiar faces

We're back in Raccoon city and it looks like we'll be revisitng our old friends Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as playable characters in this remake, much like we were able to in the original. Not just that, but from the looks of the trailers I see Mr. X and WIlliam Birkin as well. I know some people aren't a fan of playing remastered or rebuilt games, but hear me out on this one.

Capcom officials have noted, "- has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga"

So this most certainly won't just be another remasted game. Details are thing but I'm willing to bet with all the information we have now that you're going to see aspect of the story you've never seen before. And, if that's the case, it will have to come with all new missions that you won't know all the answers to because you beat the game 100 times when you were twelve. Release date and pre-order options