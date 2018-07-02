Amazon currently has the white and color ambiance Philips Hue flood lights (BR30) on sale for $39.99 each, which is a savings of $10. This style lightbulb is designed to be used in floodlights and overhead recessed lighting, though if you are looking for a regular bulb, they are on sale as well for the same price. The cost of entry with Hue lights is on the more expensive side, so any time you can pick up an extra bulb or two at a discount you should.

Smart lights quickly become addictive, and before you know it, you want to replace every light in your home. This price drop is a match of the lowest we've seen the bulb hit, and that was for only a brief period of time around Black Friday. You can control them using the free Philips Hue app or with just your voice through Amazon's Alexa on an Echo Dot and Google's Assistant on a Home Mini.

In order for the lights to work, you will need the Philips Hue Smart Bridge, which is down to $52 from $60. For $17 more, you can get the 2-bulb starter kit, which comes with the Bridge and two white bulbs that you can use in your home as well.

