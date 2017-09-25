Better late than never — support for reminders is coming to Google Home!

Google has been slow and steady at adding features to the Google Home since its debut last year. One key feature that has been missing is the ability to create reminders, but it appears that feature will be added soon.

According to a freshly published support page found by Android Police, you'll soon be able to use your Google Home to set time-based reminders (ex. "Remind me to call Mom this Sunday at noon.") and recurring time-based reminders (ex. "Remind me to take my medicine every day at 8 p.m.") using just your voice, with all reminders being sent to the Google app on your phone. You'll also be able to ask your Google Home about your upcoming reminders (Ex. "What are my reminders?") and delete single or all reminders as needed.

It's the same functionality as you'd find on Google Assistant on your phone, except with your Google Home speaker, so you don't need to look at your phone for confirmation. The feature will work with multiple users, too, which is great and might explain why it took nearly a year to add. The feature will be supported in English first and be available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada.