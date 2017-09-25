Better late than never — support for reminders is coming to Google Home!
Google has been slow and steady at adding features to the Google Home since its debut last year. One key feature that has been missing is the ability to create reminders, but it appears that feature will be added soon.
According to a freshly published support page found by Android Police, you'll soon be able to use your Google Home to set time-based reminders (ex. "Remind me to call Mom this Sunday at noon.") and recurring time-based reminders (ex. "Remind me to take my medicine every day at 8 p.m.") using just your voice, with all reminders being sent to the Google app on your phone. You'll also be able to ask your Google Home about your upcoming reminders (Ex. "What are my reminders?") and delete single or all reminders as needed.
It's the same functionality as you'd find on Google Assistant on your phone, except with your Google Home speaker, so you don't need to look at your phone for confirmation. The feature will work with multiple users, too, which is great and might explain why it took nearly a year to add. The feature will be supported in English first and be available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada.
Reader comments
Finally. Love my Google home every day more and more.
Hopefully that includes setting a simple timer. 😀
Happy Monday all!
Ive been doing timers for months now. What kind of timer do you mean.
Huh... I've asked Google to set a timer to notify me after ten minutes without success.
You're missing something because this feature has worked for quite some time. We say hey Google set a timer 10 minutes or whatever
Cool, but still silly that is ONLY sends it to the phone. If I don't have my phone on me (almost never), it's helpful I suppose. But it would be much MORE useful if it actually read out the reminders at the time specified.
Again, better than nothing I guess. The blogs are happy since they have been making such a big deal out of this silly little (limited) feature.
What's the alternative? It sits on the table and screams: "Take the trash out! Take the trash out?"
I'll pass on that.
Finally Google ....!!
This is one feature that I haven't been able to do. I can set my Nest, check traffic, news, etc. but the one thing I would have to find my phone for was reminders. It was annoying lol. Glad it is finally coming in.