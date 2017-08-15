Peter Dinklage's next film debut for free on Google Play.

In the Internet age, going to a movie theater to watch a film seems a bit archaic. When I can rent a movie at home and have it Cast to my TV within less than a minute, waiting in line with dozens of other people to be corralled into an odd-smelling room with a sticky floor is less than ideal. One upcoming film that will buck this trend is Rememory, which will debut on Google Play Movies and TV on August 24th.

More than that, the film will be free for Play Movies and TV users in the following countries: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Botswana, Cambodia, Fiji, Iceland, Jamaica, Macedonia, Malta, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The film will be free from August 24 to September 20, when it makes its theatrical debut.

The trailer for the movie makes it look like it will be an intriguing twist on the standard murder mystery. Sam Bloom (Peter Dinklage) has to unlock and view the memories of witnesses to try and discover the assailant. After playing at the Sundance and Dallas International Film Festivals, Rememory holds an 8.6 out of 10 rating on IMDB. Even if the movie doesn't live up to its promises, a free movie is a free movie.

Other movies to debut on streaming services before or instead of the traditional theater route include Veronica Mars, a 2014 follow-up to the nerd-favorite series, and Sony's ill-fated The Interview, which was pulled from theaters following security concerns. Although it debuted in December, The Interview quickly became the highest selling movie on Google Play for 2014.

