Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand gather to discuss the very late arrival of Android Oreo on Galaxy Note 8 and use of emoji as an adjunct to written language.
From there, they do an incredibly detailed pixel peep of the Galaxy S9+ camera compared to Google's Pixel 2 XL. They say podcasts are the theatre of the mind, but you'll want to take a look at these photos for yourself: Galaxy S9+ vs. Pixel 2 XL: Which camera is best?
The gang also talk about OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 rumors, the importance of brand loyalty, and Huawei's loss of Best Buy as a retailer. Finally, they share how permissions are being leveraged to an abusive degree by the Facebook app on Android.
Show Notes and Links:
- Android Oreo is starting to arrive on the Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy note 8 Oreo: What's new in 8.0 for the Note
- These are the U.S. carriers that have updated the Galaxy S8 to Android Oreo
- This Is The Best Time To Buy A Used Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S9+ vs. Galaxy S7 edge: Should you upgrade?
- Galaxy S9+ vs. Pixel 2 XL: Which camera is best?
- Google is reportedly buying Lytro for no more than $40 million
- OnePlus 6 to reportedly come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
- This is what the OnePlus 6 could look like
- This is our best look yet at the LG G7
- Huawei P20 rumors
- Huawei loses another U.S. partner as Best Buy plans to stop selling its products
- Does phone brand loyalty still matter?
- Facebook never earned your trust and now we're all paying the price
