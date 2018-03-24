Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand gather to discuss the very late arrival of Android Oreo on Galaxy Note 8 and use of emoji as an adjunct to written language.

From there, they do an incredibly detailed pixel peep of the Galaxy S9+ camera compared to Google's Pixel 2 XL. They say podcasts are the theatre of the mind, but you'll want to take a look at these photos for yourself: Galaxy S9+ vs. Pixel 2 XL: Which camera is best?

The gang also talk about OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 rumors, the importance of brand loyalty, and Huawei's loss of Best Buy as a retailer. Finally, they share how permissions are being leveraged to an abusive degree by the Facebook app on Android.

Listen now