Relax. There's a reason no one had anything bad to say about this display in their initial hands on articles.
Google's Nexus phones got a lot of undeserved praise in their time. Go back and look at a lot of those reviews, and you'll see a lot of talk about how great those phones were "for the price" with a lot of glaring flaws overlooked. Good news, times have changed! Google's phones are priced like premium phones now, and they deserve to be critiqued as such. If you read Pixel 2 XL reviews all over the web, one thing you'll see with the quality reviewers out there is an especially critical tone taken with the display.
But in many cases, I think people are going a little too far. While this is absolutely not the best display you can get on a phone today, it's a damn good display and you're more than likely going to love it in the context of the entire phone.
Non-issues everywhere
Here's a quick list of the complaints you'll find with the Pixel 2 XL display if you go looking around the web:
Color Shift: If you have a flat white background, say on a Google Search results page, you'll notice a subtle shift from white to blue to red when you rotate the phone in your hand. This means from some angles it will look a little funny, but you're never going to perceive this shift while holding the phone in your hand straight-on. This isn't unique to the Pixel 2 XL; unsurprisingly, the LG V30 has the exact same "issue" when looking at the display from various angles.
Grainy/Muddy colors: If you have the display brightness down as low as it can go, flat color spaces will have some grain to them. It makes flat white backgrounds look like they have a texture. You have to be really looking to see this, and with the screen brightness above 30%, I've yet to see this grain. This may be something that bothers you if you're looking for it. I can count the number of times I have set my phone to minimum brightness on one hand and still have three fingers left to do something else, so it's never a thing I'm going to notice, much less care about.
Washed out colors: Surprise! If you use a Galaxy S8 or Note 8 with factory settings, every display that isn't tuned to be extra saturated looks a little on the dull side. This has nothing to do with a "defect" in the Pixel 2 XL display, and everything to do with some folks preferring more saturated displays and setting two phones side-by-side. This couldn't be any less of an issue. Google calibrated this display to reproduce 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, and if you go in and turn off Samsung's display "improvements" you can get the exact same color gamut.
All caught up now? Great. Just so we're clear, some of these things are actual, legitimate flaws in the display panel. They are things that are really, actually part of the experience of using the Pixel 2 XL. But none of them are constant concerns that will have you screaming about how Google could have let you down like this as you go to actually use this phone. It's a solid display for just about everything, including virtual reality and seeing in direct sunlight.
What's the actual 'problem' here?
Basically, LG's P-OLED displays are, conservatively, about one generation behind what Samsung is doing with its Super AMOLED displays right now. That's not surprising: Samsung has been a leader in the display world for several years now, just look at anything it's made since about the Galaxy S5. There's a reasonable argument to be made for wanting an $849 phone to have the best of everything, and right now that means it would have to have a Samsung display.
As a consumer, you should absolutely be critical of the things you spend money on.
But there's a lot more to any phone than its display. The Pixel 2 XL is amazingly fast, packs a pair of cameras that delight with every press of the shutter, and features Google brains under the hood that often feel like witchcraft. On one hand, who wouldn't want a phone where every single line in the spec sheet is the absolute best? On the other hand, this is reality and there are always trade-offs. With the Pixel 2 XL, that trade-off is the display isn't completely flawless.
And really, that last bit is super important. These "flaws" are, at their worst, non-issues for most people. If I turn the brightness on this phone down to the minimum and hand it to 10 random people to ask them what they think of the display, the answer will be "wow, that's a nice phone" nine out of 10 times. I know, because I did exactly that. (I was also wearing a lab coat at the time, so you know it was all totally legit.)
As a consumer, you should absolutely be critical of the things you spend money on. Google is asking you to spend $850, and telling you this thing you should buy is better than the other $750-$950 things available today. In my opinion, Google is absolutely right — and if you like large phones and the Google experience, you're going to love the Pixel 2 XL. If you're on the fence, go into a store and test it for yourself. Whatever your buying decision, you'll see for yourself this display is a thoroughly enjoyable part of an incredible phone.
Reader comments
Can we just relax about the Pixel 2 XL display
I love me some saturated colors!
Received my Pixel 2XL yesterday, upgraded from Nexus 6P. I am quite satisfied with the screen. Everyone has their preference an opinion regarding their tech. As for me, I'm good!
I am also upgrading from a Nexus 6p. I was worried about all these articles bashing the display but if its better than the 6p I'll be content with that
As a Nexus 6P owner for the last two years, and having nothing but a pleasant experience with the 6P screen, this is great news.
Bottom line is for the money Google is charging I expect an excellent display if not the one of the best. I bought and returned a V30 because the display was terrible. Now I changed my order to the 5" Pixel as I'm not buying that same display again, even as much as I wanted the XL.
Just worth noting that there are many reports now of the regular Pixel 2 with "black crush" and banding on shades of black. Check out reddit.
Thank you! I just got the Pixel 2 XL in my hands and yes I see the color shift but it's not a deal breaker. Otherwise the display is really nice. I prefer color accuracy over too much saturation. In a few days, I won't even care about the color shift because I will be use to it.
The forums are brutal to the XL 2 display!
I agree wholeheartedly, most consumers don't have every ohone ever made to directly compare it to either like most professional phone reviewers.
I just wish my v10 screen didn't have such rampant image retention :(
Fully agree. The display is fine, the forum zealots are nuts
Thanks for clarifying that the graininess only happens at very low brightness. That was the one thing that had me leaning back to the smaller Pixel 2
I am looking at it now and Russell is spot on.
Finally..someone talking sense !!! Spot on Russell.
I hope you are on the AC podcast tomorrow to neutralize all the hate Alex is going to bring about the screen into the podcast. Need opinions on both sides :)
I popped into a Verizon store to have a look for myself.... the burn-in from the wallpaper image was so extreme, I initially thought Google had re-designed the Feed on the new Pixel. Overall, the display was hideous, but I don't know how much of that had to do with the burn-in. Such a shame, as the design of the phone is otherwise very impressive. Cancelling my pre-order.
Was it burn in or image retention? IR goes away, but you probably don't know because you didn't have the patience to wait around 5 to ten minutes.
I think we're all doomed.
Minutes? Image retention is temporary, and that's good... but minutes?
Depends on the display. If the phones are on at max brightness for hours, then yes it could take minutes for IR to go away. Thankfully no one leaves their phone on max brightness for hours.
You do know that the Feed on the Pixel DOES show the wallpaper through it, right? I don't think you're describing burn-in. I think you're describing an actual feature. Nobody has said a word about burn-in on this screen yet.
I'm glad to read this. Makes me feel much better and takes (most) of my worry away from my pre-order!
<3 Russell Holly. Dude is a thought wizard.
exactly, my wife didn't even think about any of the stuff the "nerds" are complaining about.
I'll have to see it in person and compare it with my OnePlus 5 (also set to DCI-P3, but I'm sure isn't reproducing 100% of the gamut).
THANK YOU! Geez, I swear people need to be able to launch an app that injects them with some Valium to chill them the eff out. I started seeing youtube videos pop up show this and that, and "at these extreme angles the phone has color shift" and its LIKE OMGOSH SHUT UP!
When you go looking for problems you're going to find them. Here's an example. Hey Samsung owners, open your app drawer and watch those frames drop. Now go into dev settings and show the framerate and watch your phone just DROP framers left and right. The internet needs to chill. They need to smoke a J, stroke one out, kick back and just be happy with their new fancy pocket computers. Everyone is so wound up these days it's terrible.
To the point about LG displays being one generation behind Samsung, I'm not so sure about that.
Yes, Samsung default settings are ridiculously oversaturated, I have a Galaxy S7 Edge and I totally agree. But once I changed the color setting to OLED Photo it got much more natural while still having a pleasing, "punchy" level of saturation.
There's a slight color shift when I turn the screen off-axis but it only becomes noticeable at angles that I would never actually hold the phone if I were trying to look at it. There's none of the graininess or texturing issues as described with the V30 and Pixel XL 2.
I haven't yet seen the V30 and Pixel XL 2 screens for myself, but if they do have these issues, that would definitely put them behind Samsung's previous-generation screen in my S7E.
Actually, a Galaxy Note8 in "Basic" mode (basically sRGB) has a slightly narrower color gamut than the Pixels.
That's because Oreo supports per-app color profiles. Basically, Android finally has wide-color gamut management.
Once the Note8 and S8 get Oreo, it's a more even playing field since in theory, the software can then adjust the color gamut in order to be as accurate as possible as per the color profile.
I like how out of the reviewers go out of their way to defend Google/ pixel phones. Every.single.time.
Wah someone has a different opinion then you, SAD!
Most reviewers are bashing these devices. What's your point now?
Right? What an idiot.
Except for all the times they don't. Like all of the various reviews trashing this screen right now.
The issue is the price they want for what you get vs. Samsung
Exactly. If you are someone already inclined to want the Pixel XL over the competition then the screen likely won't be a deal killer. However, if you're on the fence it may be enough to keep you from going with the Pixel. It is for me, but I also found the XL to be a bit too big for my tastes, so that didn't help. It's importance will vary with each person, just like having wireless charging or a headphone jack. However, the screen is something you are always using, so if it does bother someone, it's harder to live with.
I'd suggest any potential buyers check it out for yourself rather than just relying on second hand opinions. Something buyer's generally don't have to do with Samsung flagships. Google will get there at some point, just not this year.
As soon as Samsung brings their software and camera up to par, let's revisit that value argument.
I do wish they'd add a super saturated color option to settings, but I'm sure this is being blown out of proportion.
Now that's funny.
Russell, how much of the blue tint can be fixed via a software update? I think there was a Samsung phone a few years ago that had to be updated to fix a red tint issue or am I not remembering that right?
Its actually the Galaxy S8 of this year and a software update did roll out to fix it.
Even my old Samsung Galaxy Note with its early amoled screen never had any of these problems.
Google, this is whack!
It's a $1000 phone. It should look the way you want not how other people tell you it should look.
You mean. like they've been telling you already up this point, that over saturated is what you wanted? **faints**
The Pixel 2 XL display killed my dog, then ran off with my wife.
And it TUK OUR JOBSS!
Classic 😂😂😂
They drove away in my F-150!
Thank goodness I'm not a nerd.
You're here with us, and on a regular basis at that. You're in the tech nerd herd, embrace it. 😂
You are posting here. Nuff said.
You don't even need to go into the store. Just let it ship to you, try it out, and if it sucks, send it back.
$1200 you shouldn't have to be "defending" the quality of the screen.
It's not $1200.
Another idiot.
Holding my Note 8 and grinning. Samsung may have its issues, but every year they produce a phone that gives the biggest bang for your buck. Now excuse me while I go color another one of those fantastic photos on my color-saturated screen, with my s-pen.
The screen looks fine to me. Great phone
"Can we just relax about the Pixel 2 XL display"
Last I checked, it wasn't your readers who put up so many articles about it.
How are people receiving and looking at their Pixel 2 XL phones? I thought they weren't supposed to ship until December or something similar?
Nope, Shipped on Tuesday, arrived yesterday. At least for some people. I think others will be waiting longer.
Not sure why you would think that.
This is honestly the worse and most overblown issue ever. V30 was a reviewed for over a month and nobody ever said the display was the worse or a bad as they're saying now. I remember when the Pixel 2 XL was announced and reviewed for the public. Half the reports was saying the XL was the way to go for it's display and design. Like I said before, they just don't want LG's popularity to increase and have more influence over the market.
Just read your article. Cancelled my 2 xl order yesterday. Slept on it, read some other articles, tilted my existing xl and see some of the same artifacts. Decided to reorder and am anxiously waiting delivery early next week.
Thanks for the plain common sense article.
Ha! Nice.
OK, my Pixel XL just arrived and I've unboxed and fired it up. While I can see the blue color shift people are going nuts about, its not that big a deal to me. Clearly, Samsung panels are better, but I would have been shocked if LG and Google matched them. I'll happily take this phone and avoid the Bixby nonsense and ridiculous fingerprint placement of a Samsung device. The clean software and camera on the Pixel are way more important to me.
Come on guys, we have to calm down about the pixel issues or else it'll hurt AC's bottom line.
This website is incredibly different than it used to be.
You never see AC defending devices other than the ones made by Samsung or Google.
Wow ... you're so full of ****. I remember when you used to have thoughtful comments.
😂
"You never see AC defending devices other than the ones made by Samsung or Google."
I definitely disagree. You must be missing other article releases and only showing up around Samsung/Google releases :).
https://www.androidcentral.com/oneplus-5-jelly-too-seriously
https://www.androidcentral.com/oneplus-explains-911-reboot-fix-oneplus-5
https://www.androidcentral.com/lg-learning-its-past-mistakes-india
https://www.androidcentral.com/your-lg-g6s-back-glass-will-scratch-just-...
Just grabbed that easily from memory of reading said articles.
What a FUD article
Tell that to Rene "FUD flinger" Ritchie
Dude is the most insecure iPhone owner I have ever seen. If he wasn't he wouldn't constantly feel the need to bash Android, his fans love it though.
I like a saturated display because I'm used to it. That said, if people are complaining about the lack of it on the iPixel, they have NO ONE to blame but themselves. THEY picked up a phone with "stock Android". And because of that, that which could be corrected on any other version of Android - you know, the good versions - isn't available: there's no setting to change the display colour presentation.
As for the "grainy backgrounds" the solution is simple: use the dark theme. Which you should be using anyway since not only it looks better but it saves you battery.
So your iPixel has "washed out colours" and "grainy backgrounds"? Pick up a good phone next time. For example, the V30.
As for the display itself, to be honest, as long as it's OLED I don't mind if it's not from Samsung. Because i've never EVER seen an OLED display that looked worse than an LCD one. So, given the choice, I'll always pick up the phone with the OLED display.
How's Nokia doin, bud?
This review is wrong about one thing. " Google calibrated this display to reproduce 100% of the DCI-P3 color space."
The display defaults to sRGB mode, which is why the colors appear more dull to phones like the Note 8. The phones of capable of displaying DCI-P3(95% on the small 100% on the XL) but it's not the systemwide calibration. That said, Oreo allows the color space to be defined on an individual app basis.
THIS ARTICLE EXACTLY. Thank you Russell for voicing some common sense on this subject.
Most reviews I've read and viewed all pretty much say 'but if it doesn't bother you go head and buy it' so what's the big deal here? Tech reviewers are not supposed to mention anything? It's their job. Let's not forget this phone cost nearly a thousand dollars. You should expect all the bells and whistles. This is not a Nexus where you would say yeah its no Samsung display but I have the latest version of Android and for way cheaper.
I hate saturated displays.
I'm a photographer and a design engineer.
I've designed multiple generations of HD video chips and oversaturated displays just bug me.
I usually try to correct the display. I had a Nexus 6P and ended up using the ElementalX kernel because in the management app they had color correction.
I like the LG G6 because it still uses an LCD and is more accurate.
A lot f people like the display to "pop" but I see it as a flaw to oversaturate colors like on Samsung displays and other variants of OLED.
Glad to see there are "Google Fan boys" too. I tend to see a lot of Google messes swept under the rug here at Android Central. And they have the nerve to call BlackBerry and iPhone users "fan boys" . Lol
Trouble is that the display doesn't sound like it's accurate. Vlad at the verge said the colours of pictures he had taken were all wrong on the phone but fine on a macbook which have good accurate displays.