Thank you, thank you, thank you.

As a Millenial and technology enthusiast, I should have no issue using Snapchat. The app is made specifically with my age-group in mind, but even so, I still find using it to be a royal pain in the butt. Thankfully, a big redesign for Snapchat is (finally) in the works.

During the latest earnings call for Snap Inc., CEO Evan Spiegel announced that the company was working on a brand-new design for its application. The reason? A lot of people find it difficult to use. Shocker.

More specifically, Spiegel said –

One thing that we have heard over the years is that Snapchat is difficult to understand or hard to use, and our team has been working on responding to this feedback. As a result, we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use.

Speigel also addressed that the redesign would likely be "disruptive" for the company, at least in the short-term, but that it was a risk worth taking.

Snapchat initially started out as a basic platform for sending one-to-one disappearing messages, but since then, it's added Stories, filters, the ability to send cash to your contacts, a map for seeing where your friends are at in real-time, original content, and so much more – all without really changing the interface so that these features can exist in a way that makes sense.

A redesign of Snapchat is long overdue, and while an ETA for the updated app has yet to be announced, it's enough of a relief to know that something is actually in the works.

