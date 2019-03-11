When it was finally released, the RED Hydrogen One was a disappointing phone to say the least. Its slow performance, poor display, and egregiously high price held it back from ever living up to the hype, but there's been one thing causing us to still hold out hope — its module system.

Unfortunately, it looks like that may not be happening after all.

As spotted by a user on the r/Android subreddit, RED recently updated its website so that the Hydrogen One product page no longer makes any mention of the phone's modules. Where there used to be an entire section on the website talking about modules that would allow for battery packs, expandable storage, and additional cameras, there's now nothing.

While this, on its own, doesn't mean that RED is completely giving up on modules for the Hydrogen One, it's still not a great look and doesn't provide much hope for a phone that's already struggling as much as it is.

Modules were supposed to be the one saving grace that the Hydrogen One had, but at least right now, they've vanished from thin air.

RED Hydrogen One review: The cinephile's dream phone ... some day