This actually sounds really nice.
All the way back in July of last year, RED came out of nowhere with the announcement that it was working on a smartphone with revolutionary camera tech, a 3D holographic display, and a fancy modular system. For a company that primarily creates cinema cameras that cost multiple thousands of dollars, this was quite the surprise.
Six months after that initial announcement, RED is finally ready to share more specifics about its phone – the Hydrogen One.
For starters, that 3D holographic display will be found on a 5.7-inch panel with a resolution of 2560x1440. We still don't know exactly how this will look in person, but an employee from RED did share the following:
In 4V mode (holographic), the screen dims a bit and out pops a "better than 3D" image… no glasses needed. There is no way to describe this. You just have to see it. So far, everyone that has seen it gasps, swears or just grins.
I'm personally still a bit skeptical about how the holographic effect will look, but that could just be the pessimist in me.
More phones with 4500mAh batteries please.
Moving on, we also know that the Hydrogen One will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, have a giant 4500mAh battery, will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack, and support either two SIM cards or one SIM and a microSD card.
Perhaps the most surprising news is that the Hydrogen One will actually get carrier support. RED doesn't clarify which carriers will offer the phone, but instead says that carrier support is "unprecedented." The RED Hydrogen One should finally launch at some point this summer, and customers that pre-ordered the unlocked version of the phone will get it beforehand.
The starting price of $1195 is still making me hesitant about the Hydrogen One, but I have to admit that it sounds like RED knows what it's doing. That smartphone industry has had a tendency to feel somewhat bland over the past couple years, and something like the Hydrogen One might be what we need to shake things up a bit.
Reader comments
Lol @ that price for a phone brand new phone. It'll fail like the essential phone.
I love the need to point out that this smartphone will have "Carrier Support." I was like, no way would I buy that phone... wait... it will have carrier support? Oh, well, that changes everything!
With a phone that cost $1200 having carrier support could be important for their success with flex payments. It's one of the reason Essential did okay with their Sprint numbers.
"Better than 3D"...4D?
I am HIGHLY skeptical of this thing, but I don't actually find any problem with that line. They're saying the screen has a better user experience than a 3D display. That's not exactly a high bar to try to jump over. They're saying its better than.... the LG Optimus 3D? The Nintendo 3DS? In 2018, at that price point, I certainly hope its better than any 3D display I've ever seen.
Lol...wow. You took that more seriously than it was meant. I look around me and the world is in 3D...and this is BETTER.
Phone prices have just become utterly ridiculous. This is especially difficult to tolerate since differences in smartphone performance is marginal at best.
Yep. If you're not into gaming or VR, you can get an unlocked Moto Z Play for $279.00 at B&H and it will do you just fine. Mine still runs smoothly, has unbelievable battery life, and a nice clean user interface. Zero complaints.
I really hope they ditch those side finger holders. It'll make it weird to get outta your pocket or put it in a car dock. The only other thing that sucks is an 835 SD. But..the 845 may not be available in high quantities for a summer release.
I know the price seems high...but Apple and Samsung are not that far behind. I will wait for the end user reviews to pass judgement.
This sounds more and more like Saygus v2. Do you seriously believe that a company with no experience in mobile industry is capable of delivering anything as spectacular?
I'm fairly certain the end product will be mediocre at best. SD835 will be outdated, with 845 phones coming at MWC. Battery size itself means nothing. The 3D-gimmick is likely to be as amazing as Fire (lol, remember that one?). RED being some camera company, they may end up putting an awesome camera hardware... but they may also fail completely on the software end, like Essential and Sony (the latter, especially, with Xperias underdelivering despite every other OEM using their cameras, too). And with that price, good luck. Everyone reasonable will go for iPhone X2/XX/whatever or Note 9.
So... uh... No, thanks.
I have zero interest in buying this phone for a multitude of reasons, but I completely disagree with you on the software front.
First, RED is not just "some camera company", they're exceptionally well respected by video professionals. Second, a company just deciding to jump into such a saturated market as smartphones leads me to believe they are going to approach it with much more determination and expect to include software updates rather quickly.
Could be totally wrong, of course, but I do believe they'll do a good job of pushing software updates and support the device for a long time, especially if they're able to release a single SKU that works on a multitude of carriers.
when you are asking that much for a phone it really has to have the latest processor, SD 835 sounds like poor planning on their part. Will look like worse of a choice as all the other 845 phones come out.
Considering the kind of company they are the camera/cameras could come out if the gate as the best smartphone cameras and put others in the dust. Not saying this will happen but it could, and if that was the case it would be worth that price tag for some people.
They need to stick with what they know. Cinema photography cameras. Give me a 2k screen stock Android and a world class camera..that's all. Until then I'll continue with my lgg6 an my Sony Alpha camera when I'm on the go.
If the camera quality is comparable to anything approaching aps-c or even micro four thirds, I'll take it even with a snapdragon 835