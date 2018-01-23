This actually sounds really nice.

All the way back in July of last year, RED came out of nowhere with the announcement that it was working on a smartphone with revolutionary camera tech, a 3D holographic display, and a fancy modular system. For a company that primarily creates cinema cameras that cost multiple thousands of dollars, this was quite the surprise.

Six months after that initial announcement, RED is finally ready to share more specifics about its phone – the Hydrogen One.

For starters, that 3D holographic display will be found on a 5.7-inch panel with a resolution of 2560x1440. We still don't know exactly how this will look in person, but an employee from RED did share the following:

In 4V mode (holographic), the screen dims a bit and out pops a "better than 3D" image… no glasses needed. There is no way to describe this. You just have to see it. So far, everyone that has seen it gasps, swears or just grins.

I'm personally still a bit skeptical about how the holographic effect will look, but that could just be the pessimist in me.

More phones with 4500mAh batteries please.

Moving on, we also know that the Hydrogen One will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, have a giant 4500mAh battery, will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack, and support either two SIM cards or one SIM and a microSD card.

Perhaps the most surprising news is that the Hydrogen One will actually get carrier support. RED doesn't clarify which carriers will offer the phone, but instead says that carrier support is "unprecedented." The RED Hydrogen One should finally launch at some point this summer, and customers that pre-ordered the unlocked version of the phone will get it beforehand.

The starting price of $1195 is still making me hesitant about the Hydrogen One, but I have to admit that it sounds like RED knows what it's doing. That smartphone industry has had a tendency to feel somewhat bland over the past couple years, and something like the Hydrogen One might be what we need to shake things up a bit.

