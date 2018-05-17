RED's Hydrogen One is shaping up to be 2018's most unique smartphone, and when it launches, will be sold through two of the United States' biggest carriers — AT&T and Verizon.

Both companies recently confirmed this news in a press release, with AT&T saying the phone will be available "later this summer" and Verizon noted it'll launch "later this year." RED recently pushed the Hydrogen One's release back to August, so that's likely when sales at the two carriers will begin. One of the big draws to the Hydrogen One is its holographic display, and commenting on this, AT&T Senior VP of Device and Network Service Marketing, Kevin Petersen, said:

When the RED HYDROGEN ONE launches you'll be able to look around, below and into your screen's image with a 4-view holographic display, which is even better than 3D.