The Vantrue N2 Pro 1080p dual dash cam is down to $142.99 as part of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals. These are temporary deals and new ones get released every day, so expect this price to not last long. The same dash cam goes for $200 at other retailers including Amazon. We have seen it go lower in the past but not since last year, so if you're looking for a really strong dash cam right now (and everyone should have one because you never know what's going to happen the next time you drive), then this is the best price on a great model.

This is a dual dash cam capable of capturing both the road ahead of you and the inside of your car. The front-facing camera can record in 1440p at 30 frames per second or 1080p at 60 fps. Other features include a 170-degree wide angle lens, night vision, motion detection, and a Time Lapse function that lets you control changes over a long period of time. The front-facing camera has a unique HDR video system that helps balance the light and dark areas. The rear-facing camera records in 1080p at 30fps and has a 140-degree angle lens.

You can even set the dash cam into 24-hour parking mode. While monitoring your car, it will automatically record anytime it detects motion. It also automatically starts when the ignition starts while keeping the LCD off to ensure no glowing rectangle becomes distracting at night.

Remember dash cams like this one needs to use microSD cards to record footage onto. It supports cards up to 256GB so grab at least one or stock up on a couple of smaller ones while you can.

The camera uses loop recording to continuously overwrite older footage you no longer need once the card fills to capacity. The sensitive G-sensor can automatically detect sudden shakes and collisions and lock footage in the case of an emergency. That video can't be overwritten since you might need it later.