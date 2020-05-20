Everyone should have a dash cam these days, right? You never know what's going to happen when you're out on the road. And you never know what the other person is going to say either, honestly. Get all the facts right for every accident or just get every scene of that deer you saw on the side of the road captured in beautiful 1080p video. Relive your favorite road trip memories or save the important incident videos. The Yi Technology smart dash cam is down to $54.99 as a part of Best Buy's deals of the day. These are very temporary sales that will expire at the end of the day if they don't sellout first. This dash cam normally sells for around $65 or more, so you're saving $10 here.

Eyes on the road Yi Technology smart dash cam Records in 1080p resolution with 60fps video. G-sensor tech will automatically save footage for insurance claims. Has 165-degree wide angle lens, night vision, and advanced driver assistance. Comes with a 32GB microSD card. $54.99 $65.00 $10 off See at Best Buy

The Yi dash cam is built to withstand a lot of punishment, too. It has a shock-resistant construction and a thermally-optimized ventilation system. That means even in an accident or whatever the dash cam will stay sturdy and strong. Plus it won't overheat after extended use.

The device records in 1080p at 60fps, which is really all you need. You can even bump up the resolution to 2304 x 1296 at 30 fps. The cam has a wide angle lens, too, with a 165-degree field of view. You'll be able to cover the entire road in front of you.

The 2.7-inch color LCD screen gives you an easy-to-use and interactive interface. The built-in G Sensor technology can detect when an accident happens and automatically save emergency video. Use the Night Vision feature to reduce video noise and enhance image quality even during low-light conditions. The advanced driver assistance system gives you alerts for potential dangers, like drifting out of your lane and things like that. Use the Wi-Fi to record, share, and backup your recordings on your mobile device.

The dash cam comes with a 32GB microSD card so you don't need an additional puchase.