Razer is trying its hand at the holy grail of mobile computing: your phone is also your laptop.
It's been the dream of smartphones for well over a decade, and basically every attempt so far has been a failure. Razer is now giving it a shot and, to be honest, Project Linda is the best version of "your phone is also your laptop" that we've ever seen. It might even be good enough to actually work.
Let's just say up front that this is a prototype. Razer likes to do this thing where it rolls out a concept product (like a laptop with three 17-inch 4K displays) to gauge interest and get feedback. Since this isn't a final or complete product we're not going to talk too much about specs or price or availability. What Razer Project Linda is, however, is the fullest and best realization of a dream of mobile computing.
Project Linda is a shell for the Razer Phone, turning the high-powered device into an Android laptop. But unlike past attempts at this concept, which have almost universally used a middling laptop design and poor cabled or wireless phone connection, Razer designed Project Linda to accept the Razer Phone into a cavity carved out where a traditional laptop's trackpad would go. It connects via the USB-C port, with a plug that mechanically (and loudly) sticks into the phone for power and data — and to simply hold it in place. The high resolution display of the phone becomes the trackpad, flanked by a pair of smartphone speakers — that can easily rival most laptops — that are now pointing right at you. There's even a slot carved out along the front to provide easy access to the phone's side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The laptop shell itself is based on the highly regarded Razer Blade Stealth, with a similar compact and spartan design. Project Linda sports a 2560x1440 120Hz 13-inch LCD and a full-sized Razer keyboard complete with customizable Chroma lighting. The laptop shell offers a USB-C port, USB-A (in signature Razer neon green) and a headphone jack, plus 200GB of storage and a large 53.6Wh battery capable of recharging the Razer Phone 3-4 times. It all lands in a package that's 2.76 pounds.
The software is filled with eye candy, but also concerns over app support.
There's still a lot for Razer to sort out. We were told that it wants to add touchscreen support as well as HDMI-out for hooking up to even bigger displays. But those things are pretty simple. The bigger hurdle here is the software. Android isn't very well positioned to make use of a 13-inch display, and just doesn't offer robust support for this kind of dual-display system, so Razer is having to build that itself with its relatively small Android team. The current concepts that Razer showed us have a more desktop-like interface that makes better use of that extra screen, plus a few ideas that it has for using the Razer Phone's display as a secondary source of information when you have a wireless mouse connected.
Beyond all of Razer's own work just to make Project Linda's core operations a reality, apps (and more importantly for Razer, games) would also need to support the dual-display system. That's going to require an API from Razer for developers to implement in their apps — a big ask for the small (if dedicated) Razer Phone user base.
That's assuming that Project Linda ever sees production. Over the years several of Razer's "Project" concepts have moved into reality, but not all of them make the jump. And if it does, we have no idea what price you'll be looking at, though knowing Razer and the penchant for going all-out, it won't be cheap.
When the Razer Phone was announced, its 8GB of RAM seemed like overkill. But when hooked up to a laptop like this with intentions for higher-performance applications, it doesn't seem so ridiculous now. We want to see this evolve and become a reality.
Reader comments
Razer's Project Linda turns your phone into a laptop
What happens when you get a phone call ?
Do you really have to ask that?
On-screen pop-up telling you the call's coming in, and you could just take it from the laptop via speakerphone or headphones.
But yeah, that's one of those things that's going to need more time to sort out.
i find this very interesting, whereas previously the Razer phone was only sort of on my radar, if this becomes a reality it will shoot to the top of my list
Of course if it ever comes out it will cost so much that it leaves you wondering why you wouldn't just buy a nice Chromebook instead
Or a real laptop
I don't think the real means what you think it means.
Didn't the Atrix do this already?
Very very poorly, yes.
Cool prototype. Not at all for me, though
Pointless...
Assuming a consumer would eventually upgrade their phone... You would be tied to the device soze to fit the Chromebook shell....
What, create a Chromebook shell that requires the phone to supply CPU?
The Samsung DeX is/was also a solution in search of a problem too. I'm guessing Samsung will abandon the DeX as they roll out Smartview and their internet of things plans.
It's early.... And early adopters often get burned.
This is cool.... If it ran a operating system that I cared about on a laptop. If it could run chrome os then I'd be a bit more interested. The other issue is will it work for the next couple of generations. I don't care about looking into a certain design language, I just want support for a few years.
Using the screen as the trackpad is genius in my opinion though.
This what the Lumia 950 should have done.
If the case is cheap as the work is being done on the phone, this should be a winner
nothing will ever satisfy the Android users, full of toxic community. This is a genius idea, made for PRODUCTIVITY, something most broke android users know nothing about. All they care is about GAMING, GAMING, GAMING.
Man, its 2018. Are we still trying to hate on people because of their preferred mobile os choice?
The real problem with this concept has not been solved with this iteration. If you need something that acts like a laptop, you get a laptop, not something that look like a laptop, but costs more and has limited capabilities. For something like this to catch on, you must somehow be able to *replace* a laptop (or tablet) without needing a laptop-like piece of hardware. Maybe it'll be VR-type glasses or a projector with simulated (or real) keyboard and mouse, but it won't be this. The question about what OS it should then run is really secondary.