Improvements for camera, audio, security, and more.

The Razer Phone gets a lot of things right, but one area where it struggles the most is with camera performance. Razer's been pushing out updates to help make things better after addressing customer and critic complaints, and the latest update that's now being rolled out tackles a lot of pain points.

Razer's got four main updates in store for the Razer Phone's camera with this update, and they include:

Improved shutter speed in low light and when using HDR

Reduced noise and clearer shadows

Improved picture quality with better color contrast

Crushed bugs and performance improvements

Along with the camera, audio on the Razer Phone is also being upgraded with better playback clarity, enhanced call quality with HD Audio, and issues with Dolby Audio have been fixed as well.

Other odds and ends for this update include a smoothing out for auto-brightness luminosity, new icons for the Arrival theme to match a darker style, October 2017 security patch (no idea why it's not December's), and other various bug fixes.

The update weighs in at 97.0Mb, and it's rolling out to the Razer Phone now.

