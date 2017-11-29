Razer Phone is great for gamers and there are already a bunch of titles that support its unique display.

The display is the one of the focal points of the Razer Phone, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and its first-party UltraMotion sync. Like G-Sync and FreeSync on a PC, UltraMotion matches the refresh rate of the display to the FPS output from the GPU in the phone to eliminate tearing and produce silky smooth, super fast gameplay.

All this goodness isn't just automatically available to every game, though. Sync technology like this hasn't been attempted on an Android phone yet, and as such developers are having to make adjustments to support it. If there's a company with enough clout to make game developers listen, it's Razer, and for the launch of its first phone, there are already some great games to play on it.

Unofficial but known to support high frame rates:

In some games, like Titanfall: Assault or Vendetta Online, you'll need to manually enable the high frame rate mode in the settings. Likewise with Arena of Valor, which already has that feature built in but only goes up to 60 FPS right now.

For Razer, getting a developer to support UltraMotion is the priority. But thanks to having a 120Hz display, the side effect is that they can also leave the frame rate unlocked. When both are implemented, Razer Phone will give its best experience.

There are likely more games out there that support high frame rates, and since you can enable the built-in FPS counter and see your yourselves, spotting them isn't too difficult. If you have a Razer Phone and come across any not mentioned be sure to drop them into the comments below.

Razer Phone review