What's inside the Razer Phone? A whole lot of top-end smartphone hardware.

The Razer Phone is official, marking the first entry into the smartphone world for the gaming-focused brand. There's a lot to get stuck into, and you'll want to check out our full hands-on preview for all the details on Razer's latest creation. But if you just want the all-important numbers, then look no further than the chart below.

Behold — your official Razer Phone spec sheet.

Category Specification
Software Android 7.1.1
Display 5.72-inch IGZO LCD 2560x1440
120Hz, Wide Color Gamut (WCG)
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform
RAM 8GB dual channel (LPDDR4, 1600MHz)
Storage 64GB UFS
Expansion microSD class 10, up to 2TB
Battery 4000 mAh lithium-ion battery
Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+
Rear Cameras 12MP f/1.75 wide-angle
12MP f/2.6 telephoto
Dual PDAF
Dual tone, dual LED flash
Front Camera 8MP f/2.0, fixed focus
Sound Stereo Front facing speakers
Dual Amplifiers
Audio Adapter with THX certified DAC
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Wireless 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC
Network GSM: Quad-band GSM UMTS: B1/2/3/4/5/8
LTE:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD LTE: B38/39/40/41 TD-SCDMA: B34/39
Size 158.5 x 77.7 x 8 mm ( 6.24 x 3.06 x 0.31 in )
Weight 197 g