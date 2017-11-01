What's inside the Razer Phone? A whole lot of top-end smartphone hardware.

The Razer Phone is official, marking the first entry into the smartphone world for the gaming-focused brand. There's a lot to get stuck into, and you'll want to check out our full hands-on preview for all the details on Razer's latest creation. But if you just want the all-important numbers, then look no further than the chart below.

Behold — your official Razer Phone spec sheet.