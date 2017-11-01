What's inside the Razer Phone? A whole lot of top-end smartphone hardware.
The Razer Phone is official, marking the first entry into the smartphone world for the gaming-focused brand. There's a lot to get stuck into, and you'll want to check out our full hands-on preview for all the details on Razer's latest creation. But if you just want the all-important numbers, then look no further than the chart below.
Behold — your official Razer Phone spec sheet.
|Category
|Specification
|Software
|Android 7.1.1
|Display
|5.72-inch IGZO LCD 2560x1440
120Hz, Wide Color Gamut (WCG)
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform
|RAM
|8GB dual channel (LPDDR4, 1600MHz)
|Storage
|64GB UFS
|Expansion
|microSD class 10, up to 2TB
|Battery
|4000 mAh lithium-ion battery
Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+
|Rear Cameras
|12MP f/1.75 wide-angle
12MP f/2.6 telephoto
Dual PDAF
Dual tone, dual LED flash
|Front Camera
|8MP f/2.0, fixed focus
|Sound
|Stereo Front facing speakers
Dual Amplifiers
Audio Adapter with THX certified DAC
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Wireless
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC
|Network
|GSM: Quad-band GSM UMTS: B1/2/3/4/5/8
LTE:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD LTE: B38/39/40/41 TD-SCDMA: B34/39
|Size
|158.5 x 77.7 x 8 mm ( 6.24 x 3.06 x 0.31 in )
|Weight
|197 g
Reader comments
Razer Phone specs: Top-end everything
No Verizon compatibility. Can't be surprised about that.
looks like no wireless charging... is there at least a finger print sensor?
All metal, so no wireless charging. Yes, fingerprint sensor in the power button on the side.
Gorilla Glass 3?
64GB (at least it's expandable)?
Everything else looks solid. And looks hella nice. Wonder the price for this.
$699.
I find this to be an interesting possibility.
Edit..except VZW issue. Oops
Yeah I saw that in the previous article. I read this one first w/o seeing the other one.
The price point is very good. And comes with a 24bit DAC which is also a plus, but would been nice to include wireless charging.
Looking forward to camera tests. Might be my new phone but it's probably better to wait for year 2
Interesting, but there's nothing really to pull me away from my Oneplus 5...
What is the obsession with wireless charging though? Really? I have a charging pad but it's less convinient than conventional cable charging, where I can use my phone and charge simlultanously. Stop acting like a smartphone lacking wireless charging is a deal breaker.
Surprised no one is complaining 'only 8gbs of RAM and not 10?? only 4K mAh and not 6K mAh?!?!?!'
I was honestly expecting those complaints too lol seems like a solid phone to be honest
Hell yea it does, wonder if it's faster than the wife's Shield tablet
It basically goes something like this; almost nobody gave a shít about it for a decade. Then Apple included it, so now it's "cool" and if you don't have it you're, like, so last year.
Yes,, humans,, unless they're complaining, they're not happy
Yea tons of people want this imaginary perfect phone for under $500
Realistic expectations not included
Hey let's make this really cool affordable phone, but let's also not make it compatible with the #1 carrier in the US...