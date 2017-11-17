If you've been waiting to get your hands on a Razer Phone, now's your chance.

The Razer Phone, the gaming company's first step into the smartphone arena, is now on sale. The phone for gamers, as Razer calls it, is available to order now directly from Razer for $699.99.

Borne out of Razer's acquisition of smartphone startup Nextbit, the Razer Phone is meant to carry Razer's gaming gravitas into the mobile world. The highlight of that effort is the device's 5.72-inch 2560 x 1440 display, which boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a wide color gamut. That means the Razer Phone can support higher framerates throughout the interface and while playing games, making the whole thing feel smoother than most other devices.

In terms of specs, the Razer Phone is powered by a Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ is here, allowing the 4,000 mAh battery to be charged up in a flash. Two stereo speakers are mounted on the front, each with a discrete amplifier powered by Dolby Atmos. The Razer Phone lacks a headphone jack, but it does include a USB Type-C dongle that packs a THX-certified DAC for an extra boost to sound quality.

Rounding things out is a dual 12MP camera setup around back, an 8MP shooter up front, and a fingerprint scanner on the side power button. In terms of games, Razer has included a "game booster" that it says will help you squeeze out every drop of performance while gaming. The company has also teamed up with developers behind games like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Editions and World of Tanks Blitz to ensure they are optimized for the device.

If you're eager to snag a Razer Phone, you can pick one up now directly from Razer. And if you're on the fence, be sure to give our hands-on a look.

