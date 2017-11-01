The idea of a smartphone built just for gamers is not a new one (recall my throwback video featuring the Nokia NGage from 2003). For PC-gaming goliath Razer, updating that idea for 2017 means blending bold design –like a special 120Hz screen and loud speakers– with uncharacteristic restraint (there's no manufacturer software skin aside from Nova Launcher) and a spec sheet that more than makes up for the lack of Chroma LEDs. Looks aside, a "Nextbit Robin 2" this is not.

But to hear Razer tell it, this isn't a phone for hardcore gaming. The company isn't launching a special catalog of titles or even the long-rumored PC-to-phone streaming service. Rather than being a gaming phone, this a "phone for gamers" … and that distinction is an important one to keep in mind if you're considering pre-ordering one of these.

