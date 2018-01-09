Available soon with a future software update.

The Razer Phone's a pretty mixed bag, but without a doubt, two of its most rewarding features are its display and speaker combo. The 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD display is plenty sharp, and the industry-first 120Hz display is a joy to look at. On the audio side of things, the two front-facing stereo speakers are some of the best you can find on a phone right now.

Thanks to a new partnership with Netflix, these two components are now being used to their full potential to offer the best mobile Netflix experience yet.

As part of a future software update, the Razer Phone will get support for both HDR and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. This marks the Razer Phone as the first mobile device to support both of these standards with Netflix, and the 5.1 rating will work with both the external speakers and the included 3.5mm dongle that's THX-certified.

Razer hasn't said exactly when this update will be pushed out, but it should be here sooner rather than later.

