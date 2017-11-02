Razer is ready to take on a new market: high-end smartphones.

After acquiring Nextbit in early 2017, Razer has announced the end goal of this project: the Razer Phone, a high-end phone targetted towards gamers. The Razer Phone has high-end internals, a super-smooth screen and a low key design that matches with the company's subdued gaming laptops.

Watch our hands-on preview

Before getting ahead of ourselves, you'll want to bring yourself up to speed with the Razer Phone by watching our hands-on preview! Then, you can read all of the details in the written preview as well.

Those specs

Any device designated for gamers needs to have high-end specifications, and the Razer phone more than meets that standard. Highlights inside include a Snapdragon 835, 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD) and a 4000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. More notable are the 120Hz screen, a first for smartphones, the whopping 8GB of RAM and the stereo front facing speakers with dual amplifiers.

It's running Nougat

One downside is the software: the phone ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, rather than the newer Android 8.0 Oreo. An update to Oreo is promised for early 2018, but it's a shame it couldn't come along for the launch of the phone.

It includes Nova Launcher Prime

Nova Launcher is our favorite launcher at Android Central, and it's a fan favorite as well. Razer was wise and decided to enlist Nova's help for the Razer Phone, and to that end the phone includes a special version of Nova Launcher Prime out of the box. Because this is running as a system application, it includes the Google Feed without the user jumping through hoops.

There isn't a headphone jack

Pour another one out for the audiophiles: Razer has embraced the #donglelife and decided not to include a headphone jack. On the bright side, the included dongle is THX-certified, which is ... something. But remember you also have those huge stereo speakers as well.

The screen will automatically adjust to what you're doing

Running a 120Hz screen 24 hours a day would quickly drain any battery, but Razer has thought ahead: just like the iPad Pro, the screen will automatically detect what you're doing and adjust the refresh rate accordingly. Playing a fast-paced game? You get the full 120Hz. Watching a movie or TV show? The screen will refresh at 24Hz instead.

You don't have to know what the refresh rate is at any given time, but you'll sure notice how smooth everything is.

Some games will be optimized for the Razer Phone

A 120Hz display doesn't do much good if game developers don't take advantage of that, but Razer has worked with some developers to make sure their games are optimized for the high refresh rate display. At launch, those games will be:

It will be on sale soon

The Razer Phone will be available beginning November 17 in North America and Europe for $699/ €749 / £699. The phone will launch on Three in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark and Sweden, Razerzone.com in North America, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden, in select Microsoft Store locations and lastly on Amazon in the U.S.

