Razer definitely didn't get rid of the headphone jack to sell $80 USB-C earbuds.

As enticing as the Razer Phone may be for power users, there are a few key issues that hold it back from being amazing – the display is pretty dim, camera performance leaves much to be desired, and the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack is a strange omission for something described as being the "smartphone for gamers."

Razer recently addressed the complaints about its phone's camera and promised that numerous software updates are on the way make it considerably better. Now, the company's CEO and Co-Founder, Ming-Liang Tan, has explained the reasoning behind the removal of the headphone jack.

Per a Facebook post that Tan recently published –

By removing the headphone jack – we were able to increase the battery size significantly (I estimate we added 500maH more), improve thermals for performance and a whole lot more.

Tan also addressed that every Razer Phone comes with a 24-bit THX Certified DAC adapter that offers "even better quality headphone audio", and he also made sure to point out –

On top of that, we've released the HammerHead USB C (retails at $79.99) and the HammerHead BT with all day battery life (US$99.99 – or free with Paid to Play!) which makes it a complete solution.

It certainly is impressive if Razer actually managed to increase the Razer Phone's battery capacity by 500 mAh by removing the headphone jack, but we also don't doubt that the company saw an opportunity to sell a couple accessories alongside its new gadget to make shareholders as happy as possible.

In any case, there's the explanation for why we have yet another phone without a 3.5mm headphone jack. R.I.P.

