Razer definitely didn't get rid of the headphone jack to sell $80 USB-C earbuds.
As enticing as the Razer Phone may be for power users, there are a few key issues that hold it back from being amazing – the display is pretty dim, camera performance leaves much to be desired, and the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack is a strange omission for something described as being the "smartphone for gamers."
Razer recently addressed the complaints about its phone's camera and promised that numerous software updates are on the way make it considerably better. Now, the company's CEO and Co-Founder, Ming-Liang Tan, has explained the reasoning behind the removal of the headphone jack.
Per a Facebook post that Tan recently published –
By removing the headphone jack – we were able to increase the battery size significantly (I estimate we added 500maH more), improve thermals for performance and a whole lot more.
Tan also addressed that every Razer Phone comes with a 24-bit THX Certified DAC adapter that offers "even better quality headphone audio", and he also made sure to point out –
On top of that, we've released the HammerHead USB C (retails at $79.99) and the HammerHead BT with all day battery life (US$99.99 – or free with Paid to Play!) which makes it a complete solution.
It certainly is impressive if Razer actually managed to increase the Razer Phone's battery capacity by 500 mAh by removing the headphone jack, but we also don't doubt that the company saw an opportunity to sell a couple accessories alongside its new gadget to make shareholders as happy as possible.
In any case, there's the explanation for why we have yet another phone without a 3.5mm headphone jack. R.I.P.
Reader comments
Imo 500mah isn't enough to remove the jack. The dongle being specced like that is a great consolation prize.
I love the "and a whole lot more" vagueness, cool.
Vague was the selling point of the product launch. Basically "it's really cool!" "It has a great screen!" the end.
Vague is a Razer thing in a lot of ways tbh, just try getting a straight answer from them. If it's not vague, it's probably wrong.
This is one of those phones that you should not buy on day 1. Give it 2-3 months and get it on fire sale because it will flop.
Much like the Essential phone. Razer have probably got the backend to stay in the game until they get some success... Don't know about Essential.
Exactly. Once it drops to the sub $400 then it would be worth it and a nice backup phone. But it failed fr the jump with that crappy camera
You can't be all things to all people unless your an Apple loyalist, (which you'll believe anything). Calling a phone a "gamers" phone with no headphone jack it's pretty dumb. Razer appears to be taking a page out of Microsoft's playbook. Release a phone with incomplete features. I had high hopes for this phone.
I'll stick with my Shield tablet if I want to play games.
You can't game comfortably on a phone with a headphone stuck in it using any port. It messes up your grip and just gets in the way. Headphone jacks are not for gamers.
Can't? People do it all of the time. For people who think this, they can use with, if the jack is available.
The headphone jack on the U11 nestles comfortably between my index and middle fingers while gaming, so I guess position helps.
With the Razer, I'd be more concerned about comfort with those sharp corners!
I am most definitely looking forward to a Razer 2. Hope to see a better camera and display. Everything else, I like about the phone.