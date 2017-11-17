Razer outs new Hammerhead USB-C earbuds to match the Razer Phone

Alongside the launch of its new phone, Razer also has a new set of earbuds up for grabs.

Designed to complement the Razer Phone, the new Hammerhead USB-C is a new take on Razer's Hammerhead buds, but, as the name would suggest, designed with a USB-C connector.

Given the Razer Phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack in favor of going all-in on USB-C, that's good news for anyone picking up the new smartphone. Of course, they'll work with any old phone with USB-C you have laying around as well.

In terms of build, the Hammerhead USB-C packs all of the same specs as its Hammerhead siblings. The audio is powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, which Razer claims are larger than most similarly priced earbuds. That larger size should help to produce deeper bass tones and clear highs. As you might expect, the Hammerhead USB-C buds also pack an in-line remote and come with a custom carrying case.

As for raw specs, here's a look at what makes the Hammerhead USB-C tick:

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20kHz

Impedance: 32 ± 15% Ω

Sensitivity: 102 ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz

Max input power: 10 mW

Drivers: 10 mm with Neodymium magnets

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft.

Approximate weight: 0.06 lbs (28.0 g)

Razer's Hammerhead USB-C earbuds are available and shipping now directly from Razer for $79.99. For more, check out Windows Central's in-depth review of the Hammerhead Bluetooth variant.

