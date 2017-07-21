Well, this is an expected turn of events.
Razer is developing a gaming-focused smartphone, but the launch could potentially hinge on whether it can raise money from the stock market with an IPO (initial public offering) in Hong Kong. The potential IPO could value the gaming hardware company at up to $5 billion, making it one of the biggest IPOs in years. Rumor has it the offering could come as soon as October.
With the funding from offering its stock publicly, Razer hopes to push into the smartphone market — something obviously foreshadowed by its acquisition of Nextbit six months ago in January. Nextbit ceased sales of its only phone, the Robin, immediately after the buyout and has since operated stealthily inside of Razer.
What can Razer bring to the table to differentiate itself in a competitive market?
Details on what such a "gaming" smartphone would entail remain a mystery. Razer has built an amazing brand in gaming over just a handful of years, starting with simple gaming accessories and working all the way up to high-end Windows laptops. The company has sales of over $1 billion in just the past three years. But a recognizable brand alone is not going to get you the type of sales you need to be competitive in the smartphone market, even if there's a sizable demand for a smartphone that targets the gaming world.
Manufacturers have tried various different kinds of gaming-oriented smartphones over the years, but none have really caught on. At the same time, mobile gaming is a completely different beast from the world of console and PC gaming — people don't want a phone that just does games well, it has to do everything well. A phone like the Galaxy S8 or HTC U11 is a fine "gaming" phone for most people already ... so what could Razer bring to the table?
We could find out soon. With an IPO looming and development surely already under way, we're sure to hear more about a Razer phone in the near future.
Reader comments
Maybe Nvidia's chipset
What NVIDIA chipset? NVIDIA stopped making smartphones chips a few years ago.
I assume he means the Tegra X1, which NVIDIA still produces for the Shield TV, and until recently used in tablets. I suppose that thing could theoretically be put in a phone, but considering how it chewed through the battery of the Shield Tablet while only pushing 1080p, I kind of doubt it's feasible.
The Tegra X1 requires a heatsink and fan to cool it, and it uses WAY too much power to put into a phone. There's the Tegra K1, but it's very inefficient, and aside from the GPU performance it's nowhere near as capable as a SD 835.
You're right, I was conflating the X1 and K1.
And yeah, the K1's a weird one. I have an OG Shield Tablet which is coming up on three years old, and that thing still runs games better than any modern Qualcomm-powered device that I've used. But when it comes to navigating the OS, browsing with more than one Chrome tab open, chatting in Hangouts... it stutters like crazy, to the point that it's practically unusable.
Wasn't there supposed to be a gaming phone awhile back that never came to fruition?
It was red and black and they had a tablet too
edit update - it was Acer:
https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/acer-predator-6-gaming-smartphone-n...
I think that was Nextbit, they had a red variation of their phone. I don't believe Razer has actually made a phone yet.
updated above, it was Acer:
https://www.theverge.com/2015/9/2/9244035/acer-predator-6-ifa
Yeah, it was supposed to be in the same product line as the Predator 8 tablet, which was basically a hideous, crappy Shield Tablet.
Yeah the Predator 8 was damn ugly, and it couldn't hold a candle to my 2 year old shield k1.
I'm imagining a Oneplus 5, but with a green triple-snake on the back and a pricetag of $900.
And maybe dual speakers, they might be in the clip on controller though.
Maybe if they come out with a phone it will be good, but so far their Android TV box hasn't impressed me. The Nvidia Shield TV is far superior.
That's a high bar to clear, though. I think in terms of performance, software updates, and general lack of hassle to use, the Shield TV is probably the best Android device I've ever owned.
Was their TV box ever released?