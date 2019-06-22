I've been cursed in life in that for years I could never find a headset that felt truly comfortable with my glasses. The EasySMX VIP002S gaming headset was one of the only ones previously that I could claim worked, but it's hard to recommend to some people if they've never heard of the brand. Even some of Razer's own headsets didn't quite cut it for me, but that's changed with the Razer Kraken X.

Razer Kraken X What I like

To get this part out of the way first: this is hands down one of the most comfortable headsets I've ever worn. I wouldn't call myself a headset aficionado by any means, so take from that what you will, but I have worn several over the years from some of the most trusted headset manufacturers like Logitech, Turtle Beach, Astro, and even Razer itself. The latter's old Razer Kraken 7.1 model headset thoroughly unimpressed me as it would put too much pressure against my glasses, making it uncomfortable to wear for an extended period of time. I never had that issue with the Razer Kraken X headset, something I can also say for the EasySMX VIP002S gaming headset I reviewed previously. I suspect much of this comfort is also due to its design. Headsets I've worn in the past have always felt both much too large for my head and too tight against my ears just because of the shape of their headbands, even if they allowed me to adjust the length. If I had to give a good shape comparison, think of a balloon. The top would be too wide and the bottom would be too small, making the headset look and feel awkward. This was never a problem with the Razer Kraken X. It's the first headset that actually looks like it's meant to fit on my head.

Category Spec Weight 250g Driver diameter 40mm Frequency range 12 to 28,000 Hz Virtual sound Yes Microphone pattern Cardioid Mic frequency response 100 to 10kHz Cable 3.5mm with audio splitter

For a lot of people, a headset is only as good as its audio quality. The Razer Kraken X happily provides an exceptional experience. You'll be hearing sounds you'd never be able to pick up from traditional stereo speakers, and its directional audio makes playing your games even better when you can decipher where a sound came from. It'll sure make sneaking up on you much harder. Whereas I experienced slight static in my older Razer Kraken 7.1, the Razer Kraken X was crystal clear. The Razer Kraken X does support 7.1 surround sound, but only for Windows 10 64-bit PCs. Since I primarily play games on console, I didn't experience this support too much, but it's still wonderful on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One nonetheless. Its microphone is also exceptional. I have my own complaints about it that I'll get to later, but the most important factor is that your voice sounds clear when using it. I wouldn't call it the best of the best — it can't compete with dedicated microphones — but it does its job well enough. And the best part is that this headset can be used with practically any system you can think of. It may be wired, but it has a 3.5mm jack that can plug into PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or even just your smartphone. If you want a more branded-style headset on PlayStation 4, you can opt for a Razer Kraken X with blue accents. Razer Kraken X What I don't like

Going back to its microphone, I'd much prefer it if it were retractable instead of bendable. Being bendable alone is an obvious plus compared to a stiff microphone, but retracting it would be even better. I tend to use a HyperX Quadcast microphone now and it would be nice if I could retract the Razer Kraken X microphone entirely rather than bend it upward and out of the way. I found the volume and mic controls to be in awkward locations, too. Having them on the headset itself is no problem, it's that the specific location on the headset can sometimes make them awkward to adjust. Every time I go to adjust them my hand ends up hitting the cable that they are resting behind, and I need to fiddle for a moment to find the buttons. If they were on the right ear instead of the left, I don't think this would be an issue. It's something you get used to, but it wasn't without some frustration on my part.

Because the Kraken X is so inexpensive, it also lacks features you'd find on premium headsets. You certainly aren't getting a separate audio mixer for it, and you won't find any cooling-gel infused cushions on it. This can make the cushions become a bit warm after extended use, but nothing too major — and they are memory foam cushions, for those wondering. Should you buy the Razer Kraken X? Absolutely For the comfort and quality that you're receiving, it's hard to beat a $50 price point. The Razer Kraken X is lightweight, affordable, comfortable and, maybe most importantly, its speakers are excellent. 4.5 out of 5 If you have extra money to spend and absolutely need those premium features I mentioned like cooling-gel infused ear cushions or an audio mixer, you might need to find another headset. But if you're like me and am more than content with the basics, the Razer Kraken X is perfect. Don't pass this up if you wear glasses or find that other headsets just don't fit right.

