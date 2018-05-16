The Razer FragFest sale is going on right now, and Razer is discounting a lot of great gaming gear. We've already covered the Razer Phone being $100 off, but there are also mice, keyboards, headsets, and even tool kits on sale. All shipping is free if you spend over $49. Otherwise it's $10 flat. The sale ends May 16.

Here are some of the deals we liked:

While the ones we've listed here have instant savings, some of the deals require the use of the code DEALS18 during checkout. So just keep that in mind when browsing the full sale for other deals.

See at Razer