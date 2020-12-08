The Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard is down to $84.99 on Amazon. This price matches its Black Friday pricing, which is the lowest this version of the BlackWidow Elite has ever gone. It normally sells for around $130, and previous deals only saw it drop as low as $100. You can find the other versions, like the BlackWidow Elite with green switches, on sale for that $100 price. That's still a decent deal if the difference in switches matters to you. The Green keyboard price is matched at Best Buy.

Time to Type Razer BlackWidow Elite linear and silent mechanical gaming keyboard Uses Razer's Yellow mechanical switches, which are speed keys designed with quick actuation distance. They are ideal for typing or gaming and give you supreme accuracy. Razer Chroma gives you fully customizable lighting. Also has full macro support. $84.99 $130.00 $45 off See at Amazon

The BlackWidow Elite uses Razer's Yellow mechnical switches. Razer calls these the "quickest mechanical switch for gaming." They only require 45G of actuation force and are meant for fast-paced games where getting those keys pressed as quickly as possible is key to success. Mechanical switches like this are great for typing or gaming or any other activity that requires a great deal of speed and accuracy. They are all about precision, and mechanical switches feel much better than other types of keyboards.

You'll also be able to fully customize this keyboard. For example, Razer Chroma gives you full RGB lighting on your keyboard but in a fun and unique way. Razer Chroma can actually sync your lighting effects with other Razer gear and even some third-party products like Philips Hue. Sync your keyboard to the game you're playing and get amazing lighting that matches what you're playing. With the individually backlit keys, you'll be able to choose from an entire spectrum of millions of colors.

There is also fully programmable macro support. Razer's Hypershift feature lets you remap complex commands using all keys and keystroke combinations. You'll be able to use Razer's software to customize this and the lighting.

The keyboard also comes with an ergonomic, magnetic wrist rest made of plush leatherette. The top plate is made with military-grade metal and is designed to last for years.