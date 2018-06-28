This RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad with HyperAir is down to $23.99 with code MNRAVPC034 on Amazon. That's $16 off its regular price and a few bucks better than the last deal we shared. This is one of RAVPower's newest wireless chargers.

The HyperAir tech helps make this charging pad a lot faster than others, delivering up to 7.5W for the iPhone and 10W for Android phones. The triple temperature controls disperse heat fast and effectively, and the pad has built-in safeguards against overcharging, overheating, short circuit, and more. All you have to do is place your phone on the pad and it will detect what device you have and how fast the charge can be. The LED indicator will let you know when the phone is charging, and if you use an Android phone it will turn green when fully charged. This pad has 3.9 stars based on close to 900 user reviews.

See on Amazon