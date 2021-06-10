Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart wouldn't be much without the arsenal of weapons at your disposal. As you progress throughout the game, you'll be able to purchase new weapons from Ms. Zurkon with all of the bolts you collect. Because ammo can sometimes be scarce and because of the wide variety of weapons, I highly recommend switching between several instead of sticking to just one. You'll want to purchase the entire lot to make the most out of combat.
Here's every weapon you can get in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart:
Blast Pistol
Description: Fires three shots of hot plasma at once. Accuracy decreases if shots are fired in a stream.
The Executor
Description: Able to fire single or quadruple barrels of plasma.
Shatterbomb
Description: A grenade that explodes upon impact.
Mr. Fungi
Description: Attacks enemies and potentially distracts them.
Topiary Sprinkler
Description: Deploys a sprinkler that stuns enemies and turns them into topiaries.
Large Negatron Collider
Description: Charges up to fire a beam that will go through multiple enemies before triggering a massive explosion.
Wreckochet
Description: Fires a projectile that can strike enemies multiple times until it explodes, and damage scales up with successfully timed hits.
Lightning Rod
Description: Fires electric needles, and if enemies die while being electrified, their electricity can spread to nearby enemies.
Drillhound
Description: Fires a hound that digs its way toward your enemy, moving faster is locked-on, and explodes in their face.
Void Reactor
Description: Provides a protective shield that can catch incoming fire and shoot it back, and it can also fire its own short-range, wide-spread blast of energy.
Cold Snap
Description: Freezes enemies with a close-range blast of cold air.
Glove of Doom
Description: Releases DoomEggs full of Agents of Doom: little friends that bite the closest enemies they see.
Bombardier
Description: Deploys a drone that flies in a straight line and drops bombs as it goes.
Buzz Blades
Description: Fires blades that bounce off enemies and the environment.
Peacemaker
Description: Fires a rocket that will release micro-rockets upon impact.
Blackhole Storm
Description: Spins up to fire bullets extremely quickly, but will overheat if fired for too long.
Headhunter
Description: Slow time to shoot enemies near and far.
Ryno 8
Description: Fires a ball of energy that opens a portal above the battlefield, allowing mysterious objects to fall through. When an object strikes the ground, it creates a massive explosion.
Weapon upgrades
All of your weapons can be upgraded at Ms. Zurkon's, and you'll need Raritarium to do so. You can find Raritarium all across the environment marked off on your map. The more you use a weapon, the more it levels up, meaning you unlock new upgrades to purchase. These upgrades can range from damage buffs, a larger magazine, area of effect, and more depending on the type of weapon. When you unlock every upgrade around an orange section of the tree, you'll get a special bonus for that weapon, too.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is easily a game of the year contender and one of the best PS5 games to release this year. If you haven't been able to play it yet, pick it up and give it a try.
PS5 exclusive
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Gather your weapons and save the multiverse
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart sets a new series high, crafting a stellar adventure that fans and newcomers will enjoy. Be sure to save up your bolts and purchase every weapon you can from Ms. Zurkon to make your gameplay experience even better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 12 Beta 2 hands-on: Prettier and more private
Android 12 Beta 2 debuts the new Privacy Dashboard, a more personalized theming experience called Material You,and plenty of additional quality of life changes.
Android 12's Privacy Dashboard is simple, powerful, but still too hidden
Android 12 beta 2 gives us our first look at the new Privacy Dashboard. It's not perfect, but it's still a great addition that can be spectacular with a little more time and work.
TP-Link Deco X90 review: An incredible AI-driven mesh system
This fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system has AX6600 speeds with and AI-optimized mesh connections. If you need a ton of coverage with great multi-gig speeds, the Deco X90 is one of a handful of systems with the power to keep up.
Ratchet & Clank, Final Fantasy, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in June
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in June. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.