Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart wouldn't be much without the arsenal of weapons at your disposal. As you progress throughout the game, you'll be able to purchase new weapons from Ms. Zurkon with all of the bolts you collect. Because ammo can sometimes be scarce and because of the wide variety of weapons, I highly recommend switching between several instead of sticking to just one. You'll want to purchase the entire lot to make the most out of combat. Here's every weapon you can get in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart:

Blast Pistol

Description: Fires three shots of hot plasma at once. Accuracy decreases if shots are fired in a stream. The Executor

Description: Able to fire single or quadruple barrels of plasma. Shatterbomb

Description: A grenade that explodes upon impact. Mr. Fungi

Description: Attacks enemies and potentially distracts them. Topiary Sprinkler

Description: Deploys a sprinkler that stuns enemies and turns them into topiaries. Large Negatron Collider

Description: Charges up to fire a beam that will go through multiple enemies before triggering a massive explosion. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Wreckochet

Description: Fires a projectile that can strike enemies multiple times until it explodes, and damage scales up with successfully timed hits. Lightning Rod

Description: Fires electric needles, and if enemies die while being electrified, their electricity can spread to nearby enemies. Drillhound

Description: Fires a hound that digs its way toward your enemy, moving faster is locked-on, and explodes in their face. Void Reactor

Description: Provides a protective shield that can catch incoming fire and shoot it back, and it can also fire its own short-range, wide-spread blast of energy. Cold Snap

Description: Freezes enemies with a close-range blast of cold air. Glove of Doom

Description: Releases DoomEggs full of Agents of Doom: little friends that bite the closest enemies they see. Bombardier

Description: Deploys a drone that flies in a straight line and drops bombs as it goes. Buzz Blades

Description: Fires blades that bounce off enemies and the environment. Peacemaker

Description: Fires a rocket that will release micro-rockets upon impact. Blackhole Storm

Description: Spins up to fire bullets extremely quickly, but will overheat if fired for too long. Headhunter

Description: Slow time to shoot enemies near and far. Ryno 8

Description: Fires a ball of energy that opens a portal above the battlefield, allowing mysterious objects to fall through. When an object strikes the ground, it creates a massive explosion. Weapon upgrades

All of your weapons can be upgraded at Ms. Zurkon's, and you'll need Raritarium to do so. You can find Raritarium all across the environment marked off on your map. The more you use a weapon, the more it levels up, meaning you unlock new upgrades to purchase. These upgrades can range from damage buffs, a larger magazine, area of effect, and more depending on the type of weapon. When you unlock every upgrade around an orange section of the tree, you'll get a special bonus for that weapon, too. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is easily a game of the year contender and one of the best PS5 games to release this year. If you haven't been able to play it yet, pick it up and give it a try.