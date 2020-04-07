Rage 2 is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter from Bethesda. The game recently got a few expansions, and plays better than ever. If you're a fan of the shooter, or like collecting items, you'll be happy to know that the Rage 2: Collector's Edition, that comes with a talking mutant head, is around $41 on Xbox One. The PlayStation 4 and PC versions are a little more expensive.

You can take a look at the contents below.

Ruckus the Crusher Talking Head: Everyone's favorite mutant is ready to become the new conversation piece in your household. This extremely limited edition mountable head features a motion sensor that lets it talk and sing for hours! Ruckus the Crusher Head is approximately 12 inches (in.) by 7 in. x 5 in.

Quantities are extremely limited to act fast. The collector's edition usually goes for $120.