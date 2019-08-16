What you need to know
- RAD is the latest game from Double Fine Productions, taking place in a post-apocalyptic world.
- Double Fine was acquired by Microsoft and made a part of Xbox Game Studios at E3 2019.
- RAD is still being published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and coming to all platforms.
- RAD will be available for purchase at the PlayStation Store for $20 when it releases.
RAD is the next game from Double Fine Productions, featuring a teenage hero who is making her way through the wasteland. What makes the game unique is the mutation system: as you progress, you'll experience wild mutations that change your abilities and gameplay. Ahead of the game's release, there's a new launch trailer, showing some of the environments, friends, and foes that players will get to see as they explore the wastes. RAD is currently scheduled to release on August 20 for all platforms. You can check out the video below.
At E3 2019, Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios, announced that Double Fine was joining Xbox Game Studios. Due to the recent nature of the acquisition however, RAD is still being published by Bandai Namco . Microsoft has bought out the publishing rights for Double Fine's next game, Psychonauts 2, though the game will still come to all platforms it was intitially promised for.
Load up, good to go
$20 PlayStation Currency Card
Simple and easy
With some PlayStation currency, you can grab digital games, add-ons, movies and more without having to worry about the hastle of swapping discs. Simply load the currency card and you're all set to start shopping.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.