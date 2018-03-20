RACHIO INTRODUCES RACHIO 3 SMART SPRINKLER CONTROLLER AND WIRELESS FLOW METER AFTER CLOSING $10M SERIES B ROUND; BRINGING CLOUD CONNECTIVITY TO YARDS NATIONWIDE

Smart sprinkler company takes convenience of smart home tech outdoors to save time and money

DENVER, COLORADO, March 20, 2018 – Rachio, the smart sprinkler company delivering easy-to-use technology to improve residential irrigation efficiency, announced the release of the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and Rachio 3 Wireless Flow Meter to its water management product lineup. As the leading developer of smart home irrigation systems and creator of the nation's first and best-selling smart sprinkler controller, Rachio designed these new products to help homeowners take complete control of outdoor water use from their smartphone for as little as $249.99.

The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, unveiled today, raises the bar on smart watering with even easier installation, 5ghz wireless compatibility and a new long-range radio to connect with the first-ever residential wireless flow meter. The Rachio Wireless Flow Meter uses patented Vortex technology to get highly accurate readings of water flow. The Rachio app alerts homeowners when leaks are detected, and the Flow Meter automatically shuts down water supply, protecting against landscape damage and flooding.

"Rachio is not only saving homeowners frustration, water, and money, we are helping communities conserve water on a much larger scale," says Chris Klein, CEO and Co-Founder of Rachio. "Sixty percent of residential water waste in the United States happens outdoors. Our new products empower consumers to be smarter with water, so they don't have to choose between conservation and easily maintaining a beautiful landscape."

The Rachio 3 Sprinkler Controller harnesses cloud-connected software that allows consumers to run their sprinkler system anywhere, anytime, right from their smartphone. The Rachio app takes the guesswork out of watering by recommending days and times for watering based on location, vegetation and soil type. Rachio Weather Intelligence™ automatically adjusts watering schedules to reflect hyperlocal weather forecasts that skip watering based on rain, wind and freezing temperatures, helping to save water and money. Rachio is also the most connected smart sprinkler controller on the market, working with everyone's favorite smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa.

After raising the recent $10M Series B round with Eastside Partners and Bonaventure Capital, in which the Amazon Alexa Fund also participated, Rachio continues to lead innovation in the smart irrigation category and beyond. Benjamin Cobb, Partner at Eastside Partners notes, "Rachio is so much more than a smart sprinkler company. While they clearly lead this exciting segment of the smart home market, they are also rewriting the book on water conservation. Their innovation mentality extends to all aspects of their business."

Rachio has saved homeowners and their communities over 22.7 billion gallons of water since it released its first smart sprinkler controller in 2014. The new Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and the leak detection abilities of the Wireless Flow Meter will continue to conserve water and help Rachio fulfill its mission to make saving water effortless and personally rewarding for the consumer.

The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and Wireless Flow Meter will be available for pre-order with special promotional pricing starting March 20 on Rachio.com.