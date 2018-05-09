Google put its smartwatch platform back in the spotlight this year by rebranding it from Android Wear to Wear OS , but aside from the new logo and name, not much has fundamentally changed for the operating system itself. However, thanks to new Qualcomm chipsets coming this fall, that may finally be changing.

The folks at Wareable recently spoke with Qualcomm's Senior Director of Wearables, Pankaj Kedia, who confirmed that Qualcomm will announce a new processing platform for smartwatches.

Qualcomm's current wearable chipset is the Snapdragon Wear 2100, and while that offered big improvements over the Snapdragon 400 that was previously being used with smartwatches, this upcoming one is said to be "the most radical leap yet in Google's wearable platform."

The new chip will come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi by default, with options available for GPS and LTE. Kedia notes that the new processor will allow for smaller smartwatches with prolonged battery life, as well as improvements to ambient display modes. Also, thanks to the processor's low-power nature, it should allow for better health/fitness features.

According to Kedia –