As part of the company's continuous efforts to bring us towards a 5G future, Qualcomm recently announced that it's launching the first-ever 5G NR mmWave module that can be used by manufacturers in smartphones, tablets, etc.

mmWave is an antenna technology that helps to support the crazy-fast data speeds that come with 5G, but up until today's announcement, it wasn't being used with mobile devices "due to the many technical and design challenges they [the mmWave signals] pose."

To bring mmWave to mobile, Qualcomm's using its QTM052 mmWave module in conjunction with its Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Commenting on this pairing, Qualcomm said: